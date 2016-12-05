Here's what US music listeners voted for in 2016 -- the favourite radio songs of the year state-by-state

Radio giant iHeartMedia, which controls over 850 radio stations, is the biggest US player in deciding what songs make their way to you over the airwaves.

But with the rise of the smartphone, and devices other than traditional radio, it also has a better sense of which of those songs you actually like. If you listen to iHeartMedia’s programming through an app, you have the ability to give a song a “thumbs up” (similar to what you can do on Pandora).

So which songs were the most popular in 2016?

iHeartMedia pulled data from across all its supported devices to see which songs were “thumbed-up” the most in 2016. For people up to 34 years of age, Drake’s “One Dance” took the top spot. From ages 35-44, it was “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran, and above that, it was the classic “Hotel California” by the Eagles.

iHeartMedia’s data team also broke the data down by state. Drake ruled the day, owning 26 states, with two separate songs that took the top spot in different places. Twenty One Pilots also had a strong showing with a dozen states.

In all, seven songs managed to sit on the throne in various states. Here’s the list:

“Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots

“One Dance” by Drake

“Jumpman” by Drake and Future

“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

“My House” by Flo Rida

“2 Phones” by Kevin Gates

“The Sound of Silence” by Disturbed

And here is the full data for each state, if you want to see what your state chose:

Top thumbed song state-by-state

AK: “Stressed Out”

AL: “Jumpman”

AR: “Thinking Out Loud”

AZ: “One Dance”

CA: “One Dance”

CO: “Stressed Out”

CT: “One Dance”

DC: “One Dance”

DE: “One Dance”

FL: “One Dance”

GA: “Jumpman”

HI: “Thinking Out Loud”

IA: “My House”

ID: “Stressed Out”

IL: “One Dance”

IN: “Jumpman”

KS: “Stressed Out”

KY: “Stressed Out”

LA: “2 Phones”

MA: “One Dance”

MD: “One Dance”

ME: “The Sound of Silence”

MI: “Jumpman”

MN: “My House”

MO: “Jumpman”

MS: “2 Phones”

MT: “Thinking Out Loud”

NC: “One Dance”

ND: “The Sound of Silence”

NE: “My House”

NH: “The Sound of Silence”

NJ: “One Dance”

NM: “One Dance”

NV: “One Dance”

NY: “One Dance”

OH: “Stressed Out”

OK: “Stressed Out”

OR: “Stressed Out”

PA: “One Dance”

RI: “One Dance”

SC: “Jumpman”

SD: “Stressed Out”

TN: “Jumpman”

TX: “One Dance”

UT: “Stressed Out”

VA: “One Dance”

VT: “The Sound of Silence”

WA: “One Dance”

WI: “My House”

WV: “Stressed Out”

WY: “Stressed Out”

