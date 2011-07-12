Ryan Seacrest Has Found Yet Another Way To Make Money

Ryan Seacrest is adding another job title to his resume: music festival promoter.



His inaugural iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place this September.

It’s just like Bonnaroo — except that it’s going to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The festival’s lineup is a pretty interesting mix.

Seacrest’s “American Idol” clout is clear from the headliners: Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood, and Nicki Minaj will all perform.

So will Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez (which suggests that she’ll soon give up the cat-and-mouse about whether she’s returning to “Idol”).

But there are also some unexpected players in the mix, like Sublime and Jane’s Addiction.

