The Health Wearable Company Apple Helped Build Just Became A Lot More Useful

When you’ve been diagnosed with hypertension, it’s important to keep your doctor in the loop on how you’re doing.

After all, what might just feel like a bad day could actually be a sign of a serious condition going from bad to worse.

That’s why iHealth, the wearable health startup that Apple helped get off the ground three years ago, is partnering with Intel and GE to make it easy for those without any training to send vital data to physicians without dealing with any convoluted forms or having to actually drive to their offices.

Today the company announced that it is partnering with Intel-GE Care Innovations — a joint venture between Intel and GE focused on providing smarter ways to administer health care — to tie its blood pressure, glucose, and pulse oximeter sensors to the Care Innovations Connect Remote Care Management, an application designed to let those diagnosed with serious conditions to be monitored by their doctor from the comfort of their home.

“The Care Innovations Connect cloud-based remote care management platform is a great way to bring value to the data collected by iHealth’s monitoring devices. Our simple and consumer-friendly designs make it easy to capture, upload and log important vital sign data and enable it to be shared with both clinical and informal caregivers through a single platform,” said iHealth Labs president Adam Lin in a press release. “This partnership brings our proven solutions directly to healthcare enterprises to cost-effectively connect consumers to their care teams via Care Innovations’ proven platform.”

Next month, Apple is expected to announce Healthbook, an app for keeping track of information collected by wearable health sensors like those made by iHealth (which are sold on Apple’s online store today). It will be interesting to see whether Healthbook offers similar functionality or somehow ties in to applications like that made by Intel and GE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.