This $670,000 'amphibious boat' uses retractable tank-like tracks to drive from land right into the water

Iguana Yachts builds high-end “amphibious boats” that can travel on water and on land.

The vessels aren’t anything like the Amphicar of the 1960s – instead of wheels, they use stowable, tank-like tracks to rumble up onto beaches and down paved roads.

Iguana Yachts sells several amphibious models built for different purposes, including the luxurious, $US670,000 Commuter and the sporty X100.

What’s a boater to do when all the spots at the local marina are taken? If you own a vessel from Iguana Yachts, the answer is clear.

The French company specialises in constructing boats that don’t need to be docked at all. Instead, they’re equipped with retractable, tank-like tracks that enable them to roll right up onto land. When it’s time to go back out onto the water, you simply drive right into the waves and press a button to fold the tracks away.

The ingenious boats – one can imagine – would be great for those with waterfront properties. They also address the age-old, first-world problem of how to get from one’s yacht to a hidden-beach picnic without getting wet.

Iguana Yachts sells a whole lineup of “amphibious boats,” ranging from the adventure-oriented X100 to the luxuriously appointed Day Limo. Take a closer look at the unique vessels below.

Founded in 2008, Iguana Yachts specialises in building “amphibious boats” that can tackle both land and water.

That’s thanks to a patented set of tank-like tracks that enable the boats to rumble across sandy beaches and paved roads.

Owners can simply roll right into the water, and press a button so that the tracks retract up into the hull.

After a day out on the high seas — or at one’s yacht — Iguana owners can roll up onto shore and park their boat on the beach or in their driveway.

The company sells several models for different price points and various purposes.

There’s the Commuter, which Iguana says is perfect for getting to and from superyachts, and for accessing hard-to-reach beaches.

It starts at roughly $US670,000, and is the company’s priciest model to date.

It has a convertible hardtop that raises and lowers to provide shade and weatherproofing.

The Commuter can hit speeds of up to 40 knots, or 46 mph.

It also has a fridge …

… built-in GPS …

… and a small cabin with a daybed and storage space.

The company says its Expedition model is “equipped to endure unforgiving conditions.”

It sports a deep-V hull that’s meant to cut through choppy water.

The roughly $US462,000 vessel is one of the fastest in Iguana’s lineup, and can hit speeds of up to 51 mph.

It sports five shock-absorbing seats …

… and can handle everything from “raucous family picnics to English Channel crossings,” the company says.

The $US259,000 Iguana X100 is the manufacturer’s most affordable option.

The rigid inflatable boat — RIB for short — is geared toward adventure and can travel at speeds of up to 55 mph on water.

It can venture up to 150 miles on a single tank of gas, and can climb a 29% incline on land.

Plus, there’s an optional fishing package that includes fishing-rod holders and an insulated fish box.

Iguana also just announced the Knight, a more luxurious RIB based on its X100 model.

The $US389,000 boat comes with a touchscreen display, a surround-sound system, seating for 12, and “premium upholstery.”

Iguana also recently announced a new vessel called the Day Limo, which is aimed specifically at superyacht owners.

It was designed to be small enough to fit in a superyacht’s garage.

It’s also built with comfort in mind. The Day Limo can accommodate up to 12 guests and boasts plenty of cupholders and armrests.

There’s no word on price for this latest model, but judging by its intended clientele, it’s safe to say it won’t come cheap.

