Whatever You Do, Don't Compare The Tallest Man In America To A Giant Fish

Igor Vovkovinskiy, who at 7 feet, 8 inches is the tallest man in America, is not pleased about a recent news report that compared the Minnesota resident to a giant fish, The Huffington Post reports.In a story by local CBS affiliate WCCO about a record-breaking lake sturgeon captured by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, reporter Bill Hudson said, “At 87.5 inches long and weighing more than 240 pounds, the fish is just slightly smaller than Igor Vovkovinskiy, Minnesota’s largest man.”



“It’s demeaning being compared to a fish, especially because they used a clip from an earlier story by the station about me that was a meaningful human interest story,” Vovkovinskiy told The Huffington Post.

The station first brought attention to Vovkivinskiy’s condition — the result of a tumour in his pituitary gland — about a month ago. It was part of an effort to help the Ukrainian immigrant raise money to buy special shoes that cost $16,000.

Although Vovkivinskiy is grateful for the station’s initial coverage, he told The Huffington Post, “I wish that [Hudson] had thought about it or called me to ask if it was ok to compare the fish to me.”

