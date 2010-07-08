Here's The Russian Arms Guru Who Could Bring Freedom To The 10 Alleged Russian Spies

Meet Igor Sutyagin.



Sutyagin is a Russian nuclear arms guru, and he may be able to save the 10 alleged Russian spies being held in America?

No, he’s not going to bust them out.

He’s currently in prison in Russia for espionage, and according to various news reports, he may be the critical pawn in a prisoner swap agreement that brings him his freedom, as well as the alleged spies. He’s been in jail since 2004, and he’s apparently told his family that his 15-year prison sentence will be imminently circumvented as part of a prison swap.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.