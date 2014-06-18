Russia Goalie Commits The Most Embarrassing Blunder Of The World Cup

Tony Manfred
AkinfeevEE

Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev let a straight-forward South Korea shot deflected off his hands and bounce into the back of the net in the 67th minute of Tuesday’s Group H match.

The shot was directly at him. He didn’t even have to move his feet. Luckily for him, Russia went on to tie it five minutes later.

Yikes:

Russia goalie blunder (1)EE

Sportsbet best summed up what could have been a lonely walk off the pitch for Akinfeev:

