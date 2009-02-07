Ignoring The Kyoto Protocol Killed Our Innovative Spirit

When the US chose to ignore the Kyoto Protocol, did it open the door for other nations to more aggressively seek solutions to climate change issues? And in doing so, did it dis-incent Americans from pursuing innovative solutions to climate problems?



A paper released by French researchers argues that the world sped up its innovation after the Kyoto Protocol, while the US foundered. The group looked at the amount of patents filed before and after Kyoto. They compared the rate at which climate based patents grew relative to overall patents. Climate related patents soared:

Of that growth in patents, the US and Australia (who joined later) are lagging considerably when it comes to green-tech patents. Here’s a graph from Environmental Economics based on the research report:

