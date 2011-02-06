Ignorance Becomes Deadly When The Dollar Collapses (Or, An Alternative To Your Super Bowl Watching Plans)

(I thought Super Bowl weekend was a good time to let people know that while ignorance is bliss, it will become deadly when the dollar collapses. In the same time it will take for you to watch the Super Bowl, you can watch these 76 videos and see what is really going on in this world. When you are aware, you can prepare.- Silver Shield)



“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” Aldous Huxley

While you are watching the Super Bowl…

The Federal Reserve remains above the law to increase our federal deficit and uses fractional reserve banking , usury, and debt to control our world.

The Banksters continue to laugh at us, thumb their nose at regulators, manipulate the markets, lavish themselves with bonuses, and do “god’s” work.

The Banksters continue to push global warming with disgusting propaganda for environmental control, cap and tax, and carbon Ponzi schemes.

Our gangster government lies about unemployment, inflation and the real health care agenda as the middle class is destroyed.

Our military industrial complex steals trillions, commits war crimes, assassinations, genocide, and uses economic hit men.

Our government continues to protect heroin fields and plot more false flag events for the greatest racket on earth.

Our government continues to bring drugs into the country and cause the violence in Mexico.

Our politicians continue to be sock puppets for the Elite that only give us the “choice” of the lesser of two evils in their rigged elections.

Our police state and prison system grows more illogical, intrusive, violent, bold, and heartless.

Our government uses Big Brother, FaceBook and Google to gather data on everything you do online to control you.

Our main stream media continues to fool us and distract us with propaganda while WTC7 still is not in the 9/11 Official Final Report.

Our corporations poison us and others with fast food, Aspartame, MSG, and Fluoride.

Our medical industrial complex continues to make huge money off of cancer while suppressing cures and natural remedies.

Our schools deliberately dumb down, chemically sedate, and thoroughly indoctrinate our kids.

The Elite keep gutting our manufacturing , overrunning us with illegal immigrants, destroying Real Estate as China continues to grow more powerful.

The Elite push the 10 planks of the Communist Manifesto on our road to serfdom while they plot to kill millions.

The Elite tighten their grip on your world while you just sit there and watch.

When you are aware, you can prepare.

