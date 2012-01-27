What Zynga, Disney And Rovio Have In Common

Photo: Zynga

As Zynga considers clocking another $5 billion in revenue – according to JP Morgan estimates – by adding gambling to its games repetoire, the world of mobile gaming just got more interesting.



Some of the experts who will be speaking are:

David Ko, Chief Mobile Officer, Zynga

Ko was brought in to help Zynga charge into a dominant mobile position, after its start as a Web-native game-maker. The social gaming giant has traditionally relied on Facebook for most of its revenue (more than 90 per cent), and Ko has led huge strides into mobile with Words With Friends and Hanging With Friends. These asynchronous games — read: you and your friends don’t need to play at the same time — have surfaced a new segment of mobile gamers. Ko’s work has established Zynga as a legitimate competitor on smartphones, according to BI writer Matt Lynley, who covers the company. Whither Zynga’s mobile strategy? And how will Zynga’s exploration of gambling affect the mobile chief’s role? Find out at IGNITION West.

Bart Decrem, SVP, The Walt Disney Company

Decrem and his team created some of the originally addictive games on iOS, such as Tap Tap Revenge, that took advantage of the iPhone’s novel form factor: touch screen and orientation detection. He brokered deals with major music bands early in the app era, and after getting bought by Disney in 2010, he’s now the force behind the Mouse’s mobile strategy.

Peter Vesterbacka, CMO, Rovio

Angry Birds has clocked in at more than 1 billion downloads, and is driven by aggressive expansion strategy that even includes ripping off Chinese rip-off artists. (Wow.) Find out how Vesterbacka is netting the next billion downloads, and whether the commerce empire Rovio has spawned is repeatable, at IGNITION West.

Other speakers include:

Ime Archibong, Manager, Strategic Partnerships, Facebook

Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, SV2

Richard Kerris, Worldwide Head Develop Relations, Nokia

Kevin Rose, CEO, Milk

Kevin Systrom, CEO, Instagram

And many more!

