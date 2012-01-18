Are We Trying to Reunite TechCrunch? Not Quite.

Will Pando Daily be the site-of-record for Silicon Valley? Sarah Lacy, former TechCrunch editor who just launched the new tech blog with that tag line, is hoping so. Lacy will be speaking at IGNITION West, Business Insider’s major conference on mobile, taking place March 21, 2012, in San Francisco.



And so will Mike Arrington, the hard-charging TechCrunch founder and editor-in-chief who has gone on to helm CrunchFund.

What?! Is Business Insider trying to re-reunite TechCrunch? Hardly. Arrington and Lacy are two of the sharpest observers of the technology and media echo chamber, and we’re delighted that we’ve recruited them to help us cut through the bull on topics from platform wars to the Next Big Thing (or, as applicable, the Next Big Investment).

Here are other fascinating speakers who will share market insight with you:

Laura Arrillaga Andreessen, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund: Hear from the woman revolutionizing philanthropy about the future of giving and social good

Bart Decrem, SVP & GM Mobile, The Walt Disney Company: Creator of mega-popular apps through Tapulous and a serial entrepreneur, Decrem will share the view from his current seat at the helm of Disney mobile

Brian Lee, Co-founder & Chairman, ShoeDazzle; Co-founder & Chairman, The Honest Company: First Kim Kardashian. Now Jessica Alba — Lee is a pro at enlisting celebrities to co-found his e-commerce ventures, which disrupt industries and supply chains. Hear how.

Matt Murphy, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers: One word: iFund. Murphy has been picking winners (Zynga, ngmoco, Flipboard) since the app bonanza kicked off. What are the bleeding-edge developments in app creation today?

Kevin Systrom, Founder & CEO, Instagram: 15 million users agree: Instragram rocks. What’s next, and how will the beloved photo-editing and sharing service cash in?

At IGNITION West, you can expect the same no-BS content you get online at Business Insider (minus the slideshows). IGNITION West is the sister event to the IGNITION: Future of Media conference in New York, where Sheryl Sandberg, Naveen Selvadurai, Jason Kilar, Hilary Mason, Glenn Beck, Jonah Peretti, Steve Martocci, John Borthwick, John Battelle, Kevin Ryan, Aileen Lee and Arianna Huffington have spoken.

