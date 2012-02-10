Will The iPad 3 Beat Other Tablets?

Will Apple Win In Tablets?

rumours of an upcoming iPad 3 launch are swirling, with a possible date of early March. So will the device — if it arrives — continue to up the bar for elegance? Or will it fall short of expectations and lose market share to devices with cheaper price points and different features? And what will it mean for competitors such as Amazon and Samsung?You’ll get revealing, detailed intelligence on the tablet marketplace at IGNITION West, the conference on the future of mobile, taking place March 21 in San Francisco. And it’s not just tablets: leaders in hardware and software will convene to dissect mobile tech and markets in topics from gaming to platforms. Tickets are still on sale at early-bird prices, which end tomorrow. So get your discount now. (There’s also a startup rate.)



Speakers at IGNITION West include:

Atif Rafiq, General Manager, Kindle Direct Publishing

Scott McGregor, CEO, Broadcom

Richard Kerris, Global Head of Developer Relations, Nokia

Ben Schachter, Internet Sector Managing Director, Macquarie Research Equities

Kevin Rose, CEO, Milk

David Ko, SVP, Zynga

Kevin Systrom, CEO, Instagram

Paul Cousineau, VP Mobile Products, Walmart

And many more, including AOL, Yelp and Foursquare–check out the full list!

And here’s how IGNITION West is different from other major conferences:

We’re not just applauding whizz-bang features or highlighting fast-growing companies and cool new products. We’re also asking: “What’s the business model? What do your users want and how will you sell it to them? (Or give it away and still make money?)” At IGNITION West, you’ll get high-level insight on the mobile marketplace alongside intelligence on viable, bleeding-edge business models.

Join us for an intense day on the business of mobile. Topics include:

Tablets: Who Will Win The Market?

Creating Mobile-Social Apps That Delight Users (And Make Money)

The Future of Paid Mobile Gaming (And Mobile Gambling)

E-Readers And The Future Of Publishing: Where’s The Profit?

And more: see the Agenda for the line-up.

