The Mobile Gold Rush Is Not Even Close To Peaking

Not so different today. Except maybe the beards.

When Apple opened up the iPhone API in 2008, I wrote an article about how a major modern-day gold rush was igniting, as developers rushed to build addictive apps. Now, one popular iOs app, Draw Something, generates 6 figures of revenue daily and has hit 20 million downloads in five weeks, maker OMGPOP’s CEO Dan Porter says.But I’m still convinced that a daily 6-figure haul is just skimming the surface of the revenues possible in mobile. There are billions more potential smartphone users out there, according to Mary Meeker and Morgan Stanley research. And mobile ad spending relative to user-time spent on mobile devices is paltry, this Flurry-compiled research shows. The ratio of spending to time is 1:23. To put this in context, it’s about 1:1 for TV. And 6:1 for print, a fast-shrinking industry. That gap is destined to close, when ad solutions become more elegant and appealing to major brands.



So how will it happen? Among mobile-commerce initiatives, games, apps, ads and platforms, who will unlock the huge potential in the mobile sector — and how?

We’re aiming to find out at IGNITION West, the conference on the future of mobile and content, taking place next week on March 21 in San Francisco. (You can still snag a last-minute ticket, and there’s a startup rate, too.) Business Insider has assembled some of the smartest mobile executives to talk about the bleeding-edge future of the mobile industry and mobile consumer, including:

Kevin Systrom, Founder & CEO, Instagram

The fun and beautiful photo-editing and sharing app clocks in at 27 million users, Instagram said this week. How did Systrom make an inherently social app for the mobile platform? It’s hard to do. Even Facebook’s user experience — ease of use, fun-ness — lags behind Instagram on mobile. What insights will Systrom share?

Bart Decrem, SVP & GM, Disney Mobile

After founding Tapulous, Decrem and his team created some of the originally addictive games on iOS, such as Tap Tap Revenge, before acquisition by Disney in 2010. Now Decrem is in-house at the Mouse, leading mobile strategy for one of the universe’s content giants. And whither Disney, there goes the content industry. Find out more at the event next week.

David Ko, Chief Mobile Officer, Zynga

Ko was brought in to help Zynga become more dominant in mobile, after its start as a Web-native game-maker. He’s led huge strides with Words With Friends and Hanging With Friends, asynchronous games everyone from your neighbour to your grandma is currently playing. Now Zynga is becoming its own platform for app makers and looking at gambling. What’s next?

See you next Wednesday!

