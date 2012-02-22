Instagram Founder: How To Make Mobile Apps That People LOVE

The iPhone app Instagram grew from 1 million to 15 million downloads in 2011, thanks to the way it makes your (sometimes crumby) photos look artsy and special. But that’s not the only growth driver. The app’s social network has boosted adoption too, with mobile users sharing and rating.



In contrast, go to Instagram.com on your Web browser and the experience is radically different. There’s little hint of how cool and addictive the service is. At best, the site’s blog has the visual appeal of an awesome Tumblr. But the functionality and community are lost.

Yep, mobile is an entirely new world. So how did Kevin Systrom, Mike Krieger and their team create a mobile app people LOVE? What features and approaches shape the top mobile-native social services? And how will Instagram make money?

Find out at IGNITION West, Business Insider’s conference on the future of mobile, taking place March 21, 2012, in San Francisco, where Systrom will be interviewed. Tickets are still on sale now. And there’s a special startup rate.

You’ll also hear from Kevin Rose, the Digg co-founder who is now at the helm of Milk, the mobile development lab churning out mobile-native services that take advantage of possibilities from the iOs’ form factors to mobile’s inherently geo-local use case. Milk’s app Oink helps users rank individual parts of an experience, from a piece of art at a museum, to a dish or cocktail at a restaurant.

Oink scored 100,000 downloads in 3 weeks. Find out how next month at IGNITION West!

Other speakers on mobile topics from iPad and tablets, platforms, gaming and m-commerce include:

David Ko, Chief Mobile Officer, Zynga

Paul Cousineau, VP Mobile Products, Walmart

Bart Decrem, SVP & GM, Disney Mobile

Mike Ghaffary, VP Mobile & BD, Yelp

Ben Horowitz, Co-founder & General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Richard Kerris, VP & Global Head of Developer Relations, Nokia

Holger Luedorf, VP Mobile & Partnerships, Foursquare

Scott McGregor, CEO, Broadcom

David Temkin, SVP Mobile, AOL

Atif Rafiq, GM, Kindle Direct Publishing, Amazon

Peter Vesterbacka, Mighty Eagle (CMO), Rovio

These industry experts will discuss the top business opportunities for entrepreneurs and intra-preneurs working with mobile consumers. Check out the IGNITION West speaker page or agenda for more info.

See you in March!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.