After CES, You Can Follow Mobile At IGNITION West

iPad chairs. Waterproof tablets. Would-be competitors to Android and iOs. Undercover Apple employees. How will you keep up with developments in mobile — from gimmicks to market-movers — after CES winds down this week? Join Business Insider at IGNITION West, an intense daylong conference March 21 in San Francisco that will exhaustively cover the mobile sector, from software to hardware, from advertising and brand spending to content distribution. Speakers include Instagram founder Kevin Systrom, CrunchFund investor Michael Arrington, Rovio’s CMO (and Mighty Eagle) Peter Vesterbacka, Comcast’s well-capitalised investing head Amy Banse, and many more!Startups receive a special entrepreneurs’ rate: $399 for a ticket and $799 to upgrade and score booth space on the exhibition floor. The agenda will have specific times dedicated to exploring and networking in the exhibition space. Angel investors and venture capitalists will be speaking and scouting new business at IGNITION West.



Here’s what your ticket will get you–

Hear cutting-edge insight from experts, industry heads, and active investors including:

Michael Arrington, Founder, CrunchFund

Amy Banse, Managing Director and Head of Funds, Comcast Ventures

Aubrey Freeborn, SVP Marketing & Product Management- VOD & EST, 20th Century Fox

Ben Horowitz, Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Brian Lee, Founder, ShoeDazzle with Kim Kardashian

Kevin Systrom, Founder & CEO, Instagram

Peter Vesterbacka, Chief Marketing Officer, Rovio

Mark Young, VP, Mobile Strategy & Business Development, NBC-Universal Entertainment

and more!

Get market intelligence on:

IGNITION West 2012 Focus: What’s The Future of Mobile? Presentation by BI Intelligence

Tablets: Who Wins?

The Future of Social TV: The Second Screen

Studios in 2012: What’s Next in Hollywood?

Mobile Gaming: What’s Next?

Mobile E-commerce: How Is Content Boosting Sales?

Photo-Sharing: How Will It Make Money?

IGNITION West is the sister event to the IGNITION: Future of Media conference in New York, where Sheryl Sandberg, Naveen Selvadurai, Jason Kilar, Hilary Mason, Glenn Beck, Jonah Peretti, Steve Martocci, John Borthwick, John Battelle, Kevin Ryan, Aileen Lee and Arianna Huffington have spoken.

See you in March!

