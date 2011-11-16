Announcing Business Insider's IGNITION: West Conference!

IGNITION: West Speaker: Gina Bianchini- Founder & CEO, Mightybell

What are the next disruptive technologies poised to change everything? Which innovators are transforming how we consume, create, and share content? Who’s the next Facebook — and what’s next for Facebook?IGNITION: West intensively explores the intersection of technology and content, presented by Business Insider on March 21, 2012 in San Francisco. Tickets are now on sale.



Companies like Facebook, Zynga, Pandora, Google, Apple and Twitter are driven by both technology and content: powered by computing, they empower users to enjoy, curate and create media. IGNITION: West dives deep into this convergence.

Through high-level discussions and demos from emerging startups, IGNITION: West will bring together people who are defining innovation. We’ll focus on the business behind the disruption, cutting through hype and hope to uncover: what’s happening now, what’s coming next, and how it will affect your business.

What can you expect? Hear from entrepreneurs, industry luminaries and top investors, such as Gina Bianchini, CEO and Founder, Mightybell; Mike Maples Jr., Co-Founder, Floodgate; Todd Chaffee, Partner at IVP and backer of Netflix, Twitter, and LivingSocial; and other leaders in media and technology.

The agenda is still under development and we’ll be announcing major industry leaders in coming months. Prior IGNITION speakers include: Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Bain, Naveen Selvadurai, Jason Kilar, Hilary Mason, Jonah Peretti, John Borthwick, John Battelle, Kevin Ryan, Peter Vesterbacka, and more. Tickets are on sale now — scoop up an early bird spot while you can.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.