Finally! The Agenda Is Up For IGNITION West And It's Pretty Cool

It’s not real until you can see and measure it, right? That’s why we’re excited to announce we’ve posted the agenda for IGNITION West, Business Insider’s major conference taking place March 21 in San Francisco, focused on the future of mobile. Here it is, coffee breaks, keynotes n’ all.Tickets are on sale now at early-bird prices — and there’s a startup special, too. Here’s the 30-second version of what you’ll get with your ticket:



Making Money in Mobile Content: Disney, Fox, and Discovery are doing it. They’ll tell us how.

Building Mobile-Native Social Apps: How is Milk CEO and former Digg founder Kevin Rose fostering the creation of new mobile products? How did Instagram founder Kevin Systrom create such an addictive, delightful mobile-social service? And how will he monetise it?

Investing in Apps, Platforms and Hardware — What You Need to Know: Investors behind iFund purse strings at KPCB and Comcast’s massive, massive venture fund, along with active angel investors, will give you the lowdown.

The Future of Mobile Gaming: Peter Vesterbacka, Rovio’s Mighty Eagle (a.k.a. marketing chief), will explain how the app is approaching 1 billion dowloads, and, more importantly, how it’s going to net the next billion.

Beyond The Techo-Chamber: Hear from Michael Arrington, TechCrunch founder and now at the helm of CrunchFund, on separating hot air from actual market promise, in a Pardon-The-Interruption-style drill-down onstage.

And much more. Join us on March 21 to meet the entrepreneurs who are creating market-making devices, platforms, and software. Follow @BI_Events on Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn for special discounts and deals. See you there!

