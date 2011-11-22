What Is The White House's New-Media Content Strategy? Find Out At IGNITION

Photo: dcJohn via flickr

How do you get 307 million readers to engage with your online content? While not normally thought of as a media property, www.whitehouse.gov is run with an eye to getting visitors involved — the same challenge that major media companies have to tackle. So how do they do it? And how do they distribute and promote their content? Find out more about the White House’s media strategy at IGNITION: Future of Media, a two-day conference hosted by Business Insider, taking place Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2011 — that’s next week! Tickets are still available.



IGNITION invites experts and thought leaders from across media and technology to speak, including:

Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Facebook

Adam Bain, CRO,Twitter

Nancy Peretsman, Managing Director, Allen & Co

Deep Nishar, SVP Product, LinkedIn

Aydin Senkut, Founder & President, Felicis Ventures

Seth Goldstein, Chairman & Co-founder, Turntable.fm

Steve Martocci, Co-founder, Group.me

Peter Vesterbacka, Chief Eagle & CMO, Rovio

Hilary Mason, Chief Scientist, Bit.ly

Gene Munster, Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray

Aileen Lee, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers …and More!

For more on IGNITION, check out the agenda. The event starts Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8am.

The White House’s New Media Director Macon Phillips and Director of Online Engagement Sarah Bernard will discuss efforts to open communications to the public, beyond the traditional press briefing. How are they innovating new-media partnerships? What is one of the biggest brands on the planet learning about speaking to constituents online? Find out at IGNITION!

