What Would You Ask Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg? Suggest A Smart Question And Win A Free Ticket

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg will speak on the future of social media at the IGNITION: Future of media conference next month in New York — and Business Insider is releasing free passes. How do you score yours? Suggest a smart question to ask Sandberg by responding below in our comments section.Sandberg assumed the position of COO at Facebook in 2008 and has helped steer the company to 800 million users and — by some accounts — a future $100-billion IPO. She has also been an outspoken advocate of women in the workplace.



IGNITION, a two-day executive conference focusing on the future of media, takes place Nov. 30, to Dec. 1, 2011, at the Time Warner centre in NYC. In addition to Sandberg, the event’s line-up includes Adam Bain (CRO, Twitter); Jonah Peretti (CEO, BuzzFeed); John Battelle (Executive chairman & CSO, Federated Media); Shana Fisher (Managing Partner, High Line Venture Partners); Hilary Mason (Chief Scientist, Bit.ly); Zander Lurie (SVP Strategic Development, CBS); and many more.

The conference targets line-of-business heads, chief executives, innovators, and digital strategists for its audience. Tickets are still on sale now.

What should Business Insider’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief Henry Blodget ask Sandberg on stage at IGNITION? Post your ideas in the comments section below. To be eligible, you need to register as a site user. We’ll contact readers who offer the best questions to award complimentary tickets at the end of this week. Thanks in advance.

