Here Are Seven Influential People In Tech And Media You'll See At IGNITION -- And One You Won't

In 48 hours, leaders of the global technology and media worlds, including Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Facebook, and Adam Bain, CRO, Twitter, will convene in New York at IGNITION: Future of Media, Business Insider’s executive annual conference.The event kicks off Wednesday at 8am, and runs Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 at 5:00pm at the Time Warner centre.



Attending IGNITION is a chance to hear from and meet dozens of incredibly influential, smart, cool people–while getting valuable market knowledge. In addition to Sandberg and Bain, speakers include:

Deep Nishar, SVP Product,LinkedIn

Peter Vesterbacka, Chief Eagle & CMO, Rovio

Aileen Lee, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers

Glenn Beck, Founder & CEO, Mercury Radio Arts

Vivian Schiller, Head of Digital, NBC News

Jon Miller, Head of Digital News Corporation

Gene Munster, Analyst, Piper Jaffray Want to know about the future of Apple's iPad, Kindle's Fire, and the universe of other tablets and mobile devices? What do consumers want now -- and what's around the corner? Ask Munster, the go-to expert. He'll be presenting an exclusive market overview, jam-packed with insight, at IGNITION. Andrew Siegel, SVP Strategy and Corporate Development, Conde Nast An honoree in Business Insider's recent Silicon Alley 100 rankings, Siegel has a huge pocketbook for private companies. The former Yahoo executive joined Advance Publications, the parent company of Conde Nast, late in 2010. He directs the company's digital investment fund, scouting for companies that may help Conde Nast's top brands keep thriving in the digital age. If Siegel likes what he sees, his $500 million fund might come knocking. So what is he interested in right now? Find out at IGNITION. Shafqat Islam, Founder & CEO, Newscred Never heard of Newscred? You will. And IGNITION attendees will hear it first, when they watch Islam demo his new product, a news distribution service that he claims will improve on the model used by the AP -- and put great content in the hands of major brands and companies. With blue-chip clients and fresh funding, Newscred is poised to get huge in the content world. Steve Martocci, Co-founder, GroupMe Perhaps the tech success story of 2011, according to our Silicon Alley 100 List: Martocci, with co-founder Jared Hecht, sold GroupMe to Skype for $85 million just 370 days after launching. The group messaging service, which sends more than 100 million text messages a month, will stay independent and is still based in New York. So what are consumers reading and sharing on their mobile devices? Hear from Martocci on: 'Secrets of Mobile Content: Who, What, Why' at IGNITION. Want inside market knowledge? Join us. Josh Kushner, Founder, Thrive Capital It's been an exciting year for Kushner and his investment firm, Thrive. GroupMe, a company Thrive invested in, was acquired by Skype for $85 million. Thrive itself raised $40 million. Kushner also started and currently runs Vostu, Brazil's largest online gaming company. (And he's a Silicon Alley 100 winner!) How does Vostu use real-time data on how players are behaving to change its games in real time? Find out more at IGNITION. Scott Kurnit, Founder & CEO, AdKeeper The About.com founder Kurnit took his startup over the $100 million valuation mark in January when he raised $35 million. The site allows users to 'keep' ads for later. A Silicon Alley 100 honoree, Kurnit's previous endeavours include creating the first pay-per-view network. He will talk about tectonic shifts in advertising at IGNITION. Who will the winners and losers be on Madison Avenue? Find out at the event. And check out other tech innovators on our IGNITION speakers roster. Tim Schaaff, President, Sony Entertainment Network, Sony Since coming to Sony, Schaaff has helped grow the PlayStation Network into a major gaming and entertainment service. Sony has also recently launched a music subscription business. Prior to working at Sony, Schaaff worked at Apple. At IGNITION, he'll be speaking on: 'The Digital Living Room: What's Next?' alongside Joan Gillman, president of Time Warner Cable Media, and Zander Lurie, SVP of Strategy and Development at CBS Corporation. Want to know where the digital living room is developing? Then grab your ticket. Barack Obama, President of the United States Nope, President Obama isn't making an appearance on the IGNITION stage. Instead, we're thrilled that The White House's New Media Director Macon Phillips and Director of Online Engagement Sarah Bernard will be speaking. They will discuss efforts to open communications to the public, beyond the traditional press briefing. How are they innovating new-media partnerships? What is one of the biggest brands on the planet learning about speaking to constituents online? We hope to see you in two days at IGNITION.

