Announcing New Speakers And Topics For IGNITION

IGNITION: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORS The second-annual Business Insider IGNITION conference on the future of media is taking shape. (In case you’ve missed prior announcements, IGNITION is Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2011. Info and tickets are here.)



We’re excited to announce a handful of new speakers. They will share insights not only on technology changes at the forefront of media, but also on the latest strategy within major media companies. Joining keynote speaker Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook are:

Adam Bain, CRO of Twitter

Gina Bianchini, the former Ning CEO now at the helm of a yet-to-be-announced startup (which you’re likely to hear a lot more about at IGNITION)

Vivian Schiller, the chief digital officer at NBC News

Elizabeth Spiers, editor of the New York Observer. (Yes, that’s the Schiller who left her post as CEO at NPR to steer NBC news, and the Spiers who was a founding editor of Gawker, among other properties, before taking over at the Observer this year.)

Josh Kushner, investor at Thrive Capital whose early investments include Group.Me, Paperless Post, and Sailthru

Seth Goldstein, Co-founder of red-hot NYC startup, Turntable.fm

and many more

We have new sessions to announce, among them:

The strategic perspective on Big Data: The 3 questions media companies need to be asking their data teams. Experts addressing this topic include Hilary Mason, Bit.ly’s chief scientist, and John Borthwick, CEO of Betaworks, the funding group that was an early advocate for using data smartly. Leaving out highly technical language, this discussion will cut to the core of why data matters to media companies — and how to think about it.

R.I.P. Mad Men: Automation, Fragmentation and the New World Order of Advertising. Given tectonic shifts in advertising, who holds the power now? And how will that change? What are the underlying technological and behavioural changes that will reshape the advertising industry in the next 5 years? Ad maven and strategist Doug Weaver will moderate, joined by speakers including Randall Rothenberg, CEO and Chairman of the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

For more information on IGNITION, including how to register, sponsorship opportunities, a complete speaker list and agenda, please click here.

We invite your comments and suggestions. See you at the event!

Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Facebook

Adam Bain, CRO, Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.