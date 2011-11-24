We Are All Over Media And Money At IGNITION--You Should Be Too

Photo: Facebook

In the hyped world of tech IPOs, who’s the next Amazon.com — and who’s the next Pets.com? How are secondary markets affecting the public exchange? In M&A, what are mega-companies looking to buy next?Find out at IGNITION: Future of Media, Business Insider’s second-annual conference focusing intensively on the business of media, taking place Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2011, in New York City. You’ll hear from speakers like Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook, Kevin Ryan of Gilt Groupe, and Nancy Peretsman of Allen & Co. Our 2011 theme is “The Money is Back!” and we’re laser-focused on the financials of media and technology.



A special discount for readers is running currently: enter the code “IGNITION20” on our tickets page to save $499.

IGNITION delves into:



The Word from Major Players: Hear from Facebook’s Sandberg, LinkedIn’s Deep Nishar, Pandora’s Tim Westergren, Twitter’s Bain, SecondMarket’s Barry Silbert, Allen & Co’s Peretsman, NYSE’s David Ethridge, News Corp’s Jon Miller, Harvard Business School’s Anita Elberse, and more.

The State of IPOs: What’s next? Are valuations a “bubble,” really, or justified? Which prices in line with actual value? What happens when Facebook, Zynga, and Twitter go public?

iPad, Tablets & Mobile: Cutting-edge market analysis from Gene Munster, Piper Jaffray’s senior analyst and pro for all things iPad and beyond. Then hear from entrepreneurs on which trends are affecting content, software, and hardware.

Big Companies: Who’s Buying What, and in Which Verticals. Small technology shops are a top target for content owners, publishers, and anyone who sells ads against content. We ask big-media market scouts: which lines of innovation are you shopping?

Secondary Markets: How are they impacting public markets? Some claim they encourage private-company formation by allowing founders to cash out — but are they bad for morale and bad for business? Find out more onstage, as we interview Barry Silbert, head of SecondMarket, as well as Greg Brogger, SharesPost’s chief.

Check out the online agenda for more discussions that will give you market insight in an executive environment where serious business takes place. We know time is your most valuable asset, and we’ll be using it wisely at IGNITION. We invite you to purchase your 20%-off ticket today, with the code “IGNITION20”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.