What Should We Ask Mark Cuban At IGNITION?

Mark Cuban has had a lot to say this month, on topics from taxes to cash. The HDNet chairman also recently invested $250,000 in a social gaming company called Mention Mobile. And now Cuban is going to be speaking at the IGNITION: Future of Media conference hosted by Business Insider next Wednesday and Thursday.



What would you ask the media mogul? Comment below, and we’ll pick the best questions to ask Cuban onstage.

IGNITION takes place Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2011, in New York City at the Time Warner centre, and tickets are still available. In addition to Cuban, speakers include the following leaders, luminaries, and titans in tech and media:

Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Facebook

Glenn Beck, Founder & CEO, Mercury Radio Arts

Adam Bain, CRO, Twitter

Eliot Spitzer, Former governor of New York

Nancy Peretsman, Managing Director, Allen & Co

Aydin Senkut, Founder & President, Felicis Ventures

Seth Goldstein, Chairman & Co-founder, Turntable.fm

Gene Munster, Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray

Aileen Lee, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers …and More!

Some 600 executives and entrepreneurs from media and technology, as well as investors and service providers will attend. Will you? Join us.

Still not convinced? Take a peek at the agenda, which includes topics such as:



The State of Apple

Search vs. Social: Who Wins? And Who Profits?

Cashing Out: Big M&A and Strategists Speak Up

How to Get Gen Y Engaged in Your Content

Where The Money Is: IPOs, M&A and Private Markets

The Digital Living Room: What’s Next?

Funding the New Media Company: Do Startups Even Need the Cash?

The New World Order of Advertising

How to Build a Billion-Dollar Media Company

See you there!

