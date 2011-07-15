Announcing IGNITION: Future Of Media

IGNITION: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORS Announcing IGNITION: West – March 21, 2012



The Money Is Back!



IGNITION: Future Of Media is a two-day conference in New York City that explores the future of the media business.



We are living in a time of massive media disruption — and opportunity. The business models and companies that have ruled the media world for the past half-century are under attack, and new companies have come out of nowhere to capture the time and attention of global media consumers.

Simultaneously, the definition of “media” is expanding to include social, local, mobile, games, real-time communication and sharing, and data. The line between information, entertainment, advice, and business is blurring.

Register now!

IGNITION will bring together key stakeholders and executives to discuss what’s happening now, what’s coming next, and how it will affect your business. The conference is produced by Business Insider, one of the fastest-growing digital-media companies in the world, and hosted by Henry Blodget, Business Insider’s founder and CEO.

Our theme this year is “The Money is Back.”

In the past year, major new media companies such as Facebook, Pandora, LinkedIn, Zynga, Twitter, and Groupon have hit meteoric numbers in users, revenue, or both, by linking their core offering to media platforms or products. Angel and private-equity investors are funding startups that promise to curate, produce, predict, and customise media. The IPO market is hot again. Meanwhile, media-intensive hardware is galloping ahead, led by the iPad, tablets, and ever-sophisticated mobile devices.

We design the conference the way we design our media: fascinating and to-the-point. We keep discussions short: Our speakers and moderators get right to the heart of the matter. And the quick-paced schedule keeps attendees learning and connecting.

We also ensure ample time to connect with colleagues and make new connections with business leaders re-defining media. We invite you to register to attend, and join us at IGNITION.

Who’s Coming:

IGNITION will be attended by some 400-500 executives and entrepreneurs from digital, print, TV, radio, music, and entertainment industries, as well as venture capitalists, angels, and public-market investors. Attendees will come to strategize, stay abreast of new trends, and develop new business.

Attendees will include high-level executives from traditional and emerging media companies, entrepreneurs pioneering new approaches, private-equity investors, venture capitalists, and professional service providers.

Speakers include senior and chief executives from major media and technology firms, emerging leaders, and other experts.

IGNITION Speakers Include:

Adam Bain

CRO, Twitter Glenn Beck

Founder and CEO, Mercury Radio Arts Aileen Lee

Partner, Kleiner, Perkins Steve Martocci

Co-Founder, GroupMe

Deep Nishar

SVP of Products and User Experience, LinkedIn Sheryl Sandberg

COO, Facebook Eliot Spitzer

Former Governor, New York Sarah Bernard

Director of Online Engagement, White House See all speakers >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.