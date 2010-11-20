What's Your Question For The Media Moguls Of The Future?

What would you ask Hulu CEO Jason Kilar if you had a chat with him? What about News Corporation’s digital chief, Jon Miller? What kinds of questions would you have for Arianna Huffington? Or Gawker founder Nick Denton?If you have a witty and/or weighty idea, you could win a free ticket to our upcoming event, IGNITION, the conference on the Future of Media, taking place Dec. 2-3. Readers are invited to share their thoughts and help us make a great conference. Top 10 ideas get a free ticket. (We are also selling them here.) Just check out the agenda, then comment with:



A question for one of our speakers in particular, such as the interview bigwigs

A question for a specific panel

OR point out our blind spot! What are we missing? Where have we left out an amazing media development that needs stage time?

Some of the themes we’ll be exploring next month:

Is the Web dead? What does the rise of mobile apps mean for media companies?

Will iPhone take over the world?

How big can Facebook get as a media platform? Are “content companies” screwed?

Is “augmented reality” just a cool catchphrase, or does it hold promise for location-based services?

HERE’S HOW TO WIN YOUR FREE TICKET:

Register for a Business Insider account and enter your email address.* (We need a way to contact you if you win.) Log in to Business Insider and leave your comment on this page. Hint — your name will appear in blue when you leave a comment if you have logged in correctly.

That’s it! At 5:00pm ET next Monday, 11/22, Business Insider will review the comments and pick 10 winners.

* We will not sell or give away your information. One entry per person. Each winner will receive one ticket.

Leave your suggestions in the comments below. Thanks in advance.

IGNITION Speakers Include:

Naveen Selvadurai

Co-founder, Foursquare Jason Kilar

CEO, Hulu

John Borthwick

CEO, betaworks

Jon Miller

Chief Digital Officer, News Corp.

Ben Lerer

Co-founder, Thrillist

Nick Denton

Founder, Gawker Media

Jonah Peretti

Founder, BuzzFeed

Arianna Huffington

Co-founder, Huffington Post



Sarah Chubb

President, Condé Nast Digital



Todd Larsen

President, Dow Jones



Patrick Keane Former CEO, Associated Content



Jim Lanzone

CEO, Clicker.com

See all speakers >>

