Here Are The Great Presentations You Missed At IGNITION

If you missed the first IGNITION: Future of Media conference on December 2-3, you can catch up on some of the presentations here. They include:
- Welcome to the Future of Media: It’s Already Here
- Will Apple rule the media world? by Gene Munster, Piper Jaffray
- How to make your content go insanely viral by Jonah Peretti, Buzzfeed
- Making a mint on the content you’ve already created by Julie Schoenfeld, Perfect Market
- Sorry, Internet, but TV ads are wildly underpriced by Dave Morgan, Simulmedia
- Introducing AdKeeper, by Scott Kurnit
- Web Check-ins by Seth Sternberg, Meebo
- How to Build a $1B Content Business in Three Years or Less by Linda Gridley
- Winning data strategies for publishers by Todd Teresi, Quantcast
