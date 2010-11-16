Last Chance To Book Your Discounted Hotel Room For IGNITION

A room at the Empire Hotel

There are just two days left to book a discounted room at the hotel for IGNITION, Business Insider’s conference about the future of media.We’ve set aside a block of rooms for IGNITION attendees at the Empire Hotel, located at Broadway and 63rd, three blocks away from the conference. The special discounted room rates start at $335.



To book, call 888-800-6301 and ask for the “IGNITION Group” rate.

Rooms are held for IGNITION attendees until 11/17, after which it’s first come, first served. December in NYC tends to sell out, so don’t delay.

Don’t have your ticket to IGNITION yet either? Check out the speakers and the agenda and you’ll agree – you need to be there! We hope you’ll join us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.