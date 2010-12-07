IGNITION: The Day 2 Photos!

Dina Spector, Jay Yarow
Henry Blodget welcomes the audience on Day Two

Photo: Michael Seto

Last Thursday and Friday we had an amazing conference.IGNITION: The Future of Media was chock full of amazing speakers. If you missed it, you missed out.

We’ve assembled some photos of all the great speakers we had on had.

Steve Case: AOL should have used AIM to make its own Skype.

Steve and Henry talk about Groupon, Living Social and other topics.

Jon Miller: Yahoo needs to get religion about something.

Andrew Ross Sorkin: I'm not talking about unions, because I always get in trouble when I do.

Blodget asks Sorkin if he judges DealBook writers on pageviews. Sorkin deflects the question, but admits it is important to look at readership.

Scott Dadich of Conde Nast (left) and Gavin Kim of Samsung talk about apps and the web.

Joel Spolsky of Stack Overflow and Arden Pennell of Business Insider talk about apps.

(From Left To Right) Christopher Balfe, president/COO of Glenn Beck radio show, John Caplan CEO/founder of OpenSky, Peter Kafka of All Things D, and The Wire editor, Glynnis MacNicol

(From Left To Right) Deanna Brown, president of Federated Media, Erin McPherson head of original video at Yahoo, and Tina Sharkey, president of BabyCenter.

Tina Sharkey and Jeff Jarvis

Drew Lipsher, principal at Greycroft Partners

Bo Peabody, co-founder and managing parter of Village Ventures talks about the hottest startup he ever saw.

Carla Hendra, chairman of global strategy and innovation practice, Ogilvy and Mather Worldwide

David Pakman talks startups with Bo Peabody and Larry Kramer

Kevin Ryan talks about Gilt's success with Blodget.

Ian Schaefer, CEO of Deep Focus talks about online ads that work.

Julie Schoenfield, CEO of PerfectMarket

Kevin Ryan: No one could afford to buy Gilt, even if they wanted it.

Kirk McDonald, president of Time Inc. Digital talks about what matters for advertisers.

Larry Kramer, author of c-scape, former partner at Polaris Ventures.

Pete Stein, president of Razorfish and Jim Spanfeller, founder of Spanfeller Media Group.

Scott Kurnit, founder of AdKeeper talks about making ads that make money.

Tom Phillips, president and CEO of Media6Degrees talks about what matters for the audience in the content vs. ad debate.

