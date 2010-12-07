IGNITION: The Day 2 Photos!

Photo: Michael Seto
Last Thursday and Friday we had an amazing conference.IGNITION: The Future of Media was chock full of amazing speakers. If you missed it, you missed out.
We’ve assembled some photos of all the great speakers we had on had.
Blodget asks Sorkin if he judges DealBook writers on pageviews. Sorkin deflects the question, but admits it is important to look at readership.
(From Left To Right) Christopher Balfe, president/COO of Glenn Beck radio show, John Caplan CEO/founder of OpenSky, Peter Kafka of All Things D, and The Wire editor, Glynnis MacNicol
(From Left To Right) Deanna Brown, president of Federated Media, Erin McPherson head of original video at Yahoo, and Tina Sharkey, president of BabyCenter.
Bo Peabody, co-founder and managing parter of Village Ventures talks about the hottest startup he ever saw.
Tom Phillips, president and CEO of Media6Degrees talks about what matters for the audience in the content vs. ad debate.
