Four Reasons To Join Us At IGNITION

We’re working hard to make IGNITION, the conference on the future of media, an idea-rich event — thanks not only to the incredibly talented speakers joining us, but also to attendees coming to share and brainstorm. IGNITION kicks off Thursday, December 2, at the Time Warner centre in NYC. Here are some of the many reasons you won’t want to miss it:



Four Fresh Perspectives @ IGNITION:

Renaissance-Man Brilliance

Best-selling novelist? Check.

Leading the team behind a major international game console? Check.

Strategist for international media conglomerate? Check.

Olaf Olafsson is interested in more than a couple media verticals. We’re thrilled that this current EVP at Time Warner, Playstation creator, and fiction best-seller in his native Iceland will be speaking at IGNITION. What does an executive who clearly understands how to create quality content and entertainment experiences see for the future of media? Find out — and ask him yourself.

Hype-Free Facebook Insight

Facebook is the new National Enquirer, except the embarrassing pictures and juicy scoops are about people you know. What does the social network’s ballooning growth mean for media owners, both for revenue streams and how consumers interact with content? Join us for an in-depth discussion with David Kirkpatrick, author of “The Facebook Effect.” What do you want to know?



Experiments in High-End Content

How are the top magazines like Vogue, the New Yorker, and Vanity Fair catering to digital audiences? Which experiments are making money for Condé Nast? Sarah Chubb, president of Condé Nast Digital, oversees 26 award-winning web sites in a diverse range of categories, as well as the development of digital-reader apps. And as she racks up awards, she’s not afraid to innovate, tinker, and try new ideas. Come hear what she’s finding out at IGNITION.

Entrepreneurial DNA

The excitement of building great digital companies is addictive. Now entrepreneurs are tackling the media industry, including Dave Morgan, the former CEO of both Tacoda (acquired by AOL), and Real Media, predecessor to 24/7 Real Media (sold to WPP for $649 million). Dave’s latest venture is Simulmedia, a bid to improve how TV content is advertised on TV. What’s he seeing in consumer behaviour? How is some of the world’s most valuable content evolving? Dave will brainstorm with us. Early bird tickets for two days of high-power analysis and market insight are only $995. If we’ve sparked your imagination, we hope you’ll join IGNITION’s community of innovators. Get in the discussion by letting us know what topics you’d like to see on the agenda. Have we missed anything? Email [email protected] with your suggestions. Thanks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.