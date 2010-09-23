Announcing The IGNITION Conference: Welcome To The Future Of Media

[Note: Looking for IGNITION 2011? Click here.]



As I’m sure you’ll all agree, it is high time we stopped wringing our hands about the challenged state of mainstream media and started focusing on the amazing new industry that is rising up beneath it.

That’s why we’re putting together the first annual IGNITION: Welcome To The Future Of Media conference. It will be held at the awesome Time Warner centre in NYC (thanks, mainstream media!) on December 2-3, and it won’t include the least bit of handwringing.

Instead, it will celebrate and explore the amazing new companies and business models that are taking advantage of this vast new digital opportunity. News, video, TV, books, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, Zynga, Yahoo, iPads–we’ll be analysing all of it. We already have a boatload of great speakers committed, and we’ll be adding many more over the next two months.

Look forward to seeing you in December!

Welcome to the Future of Media

December 2-3, 2010

Time Warner centre, NYC

Keynote speaker Arianna Huffington, Co-founder of the Huffington Post

We’re witnessing the greatest period of creative destruction — and invention — in the history of media.

Yes, that means many traditional media companies are seeing major threats and challenges to their businesses. But it also means a vibrant new industry has sprung up to take advantage of the new opportunities. IGNITION will bring together the smartest names in the emerging media industry and explore explore where everything is headed.

In the era of Internet disintermediation, which formats will succeed? Will new-age “virtual cable companies” kill the traditional cable providers? Will blogs and other online publishers overrun the print industry, or will print’s paywall empire strike back?

Find out at IGNITION.

We’ll be getting to the truth of these and other questions–and networking like crazy–from December 2-3, 2010, at the awesome Time Warner centre in New York City.



Who’s Coming:

IGNITION will be attended by some 400-500 executives and entrepreneurs from digital, print, TV, radio, music, and Hollywood convene to share and evolve ideas. Attendees will come to strategize, stay abreast of new trends, and develop new business.

Attendees will include high-level executives from traditional and emerging media companies, entrepreneurs risking new approaches, private-equity investors, venture capitalists, and professional service providers. Speakers will include senior and chief executives of from major media properties, emerging-media leaders, and other experts.

