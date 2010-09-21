IGNITION: Welcome To The Future Of Media

IGNITION: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORSSee the IGNITION 2011 line up here



Welcome to the Future of Media

December 2-3, 2010

Time Warner centre, NYC

We’re witnessing the greatest

period of creative destruction — and invention — in the history of media.

Yes, that means many traditional media companies are seeing major threats and challenges to their businesses. But it also means a vibrant new industry has sprung up to take advantage of the new opportunities. And that top executives at the incumbent players are crafting new strategy and innovating quickly.

IGNITION will bring together the smartest names in the emerging media industry and explore where everything is headed.

In the era of Internet disintermediation, which formats will succeed? Will new-age “virtual cable companies” kill the traditional cable providers? Will blogs and other online publishers overrun the print industry, or will print’s paywall empire strike back?

Find out at IGNITION.

We’ll be getting to the truth of these and other questions–and networking like crazy–from December 2-3, 2010, at the awesome Time Warner centre in New York City.

Who’s Coming:

IGNITION will be attended by some 400-500 executives and entrepreneurs from digital, print, TV, radio, music, and Hollywood. Attendees will come to strategize, stay abreast of new trends, and develop new business.

Attendees will include high-level executives from traditional and emerging media companies, entrepreneurs risking new approaches, private-equity investors, venture capitalists, and professional service providers.

Speakers will include senior and chief executives from major media properties, emerging-media leaders, and other experts.



IGNITION Speakers Include:

Naveen Selvadurai

Co-founder, Foursquare Jason Kilar

CEO, Hulu John Borthwick

CEO, betaworks Jon Miller

Chief Digital Officer, News Corp.

Ben Lerer

Co-founder, Thrillist

Nick Denton

Founder, Gawker Media

Jonah Peretti

Founder, BuzzFeed

Arianna Huffington

Co-founder, Huffington Post



Sarah Chubb

President, Condé Nast Digital



Todd Larsen

President, Dow Jones

Patrick Keane Former CEO, Associated Content



Jim Lanzone

CEO, Clicker.com

