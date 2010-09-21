IGNITION: Welcome To The Future Of Media

IGNITION: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORSSee the IGNITION 2011 line up here
Welcome to the Future of Media
December 2-3, 2010
Time Warner centre, NYC
We’re witnessing the greatest
period of creative destruction — and invention — in the history of media.
Yes, that means many traditional media companies are seeing major threats and challenges to their businesses. But it also means a vibrant new industry has sprung up to take advantage of the new opportunities. And that top executives at the incumbent players are crafting new strategy and innovating quickly.
IGNITION will bring together the smartest names in the emerging media industry and explore where everything is headed.
In the era of Internet disintermediation, which formats will succeed? Will new-age “virtual cable companies” kill the traditional cable providers? Will blogs and other online publishers overrun the print industry, or will print’s paywall empire strike back?
Find out at IGNITION.
We’ll be getting to the truth of these and other questions–and networking like crazy–from December 2-3, 2010, at the awesome Time Warner centre in New York City.
Who’s Coming:
IGNITION will be attended by some 400-500 executives and entrepreneurs from digital, print, TV, radio, music, and Hollywood. Attendees will come to strategize, stay abreast of new trends, and develop new business.
Attendees will include high-level executives from traditional and emerging media companies, entrepreneurs risking new approaches, private-equity investors, venture capitalists, and professional service providers.
Speakers will include senior and chief executives from major media properties, emerging-media leaders, and other experts.
IGNITION Speakers Include:
Naveen Selvadurai
Co-founder, Foursquare Jason Kilar
CEO, Hulu John Borthwick
CEO, betaworks Jon Miller
Chief Digital Officer, News Corp.
Ben Lerer
Co-founder, Thrillist
Nick Denton
Founder, Gawker Media
Jonah Peretti
Founder, BuzzFeed
Arianna Huffington
Co-founder, Huffington Post
Sarah Chubb
President, Condé Nast Digital
Todd Larsen
President, Dow Jones
Patrick Keane Former CEO, Associated Content
Jim Lanzone
CEO, Clicker.com
