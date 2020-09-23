BI's upcoming Ignition: Transportation virtual event features speakers from Waymo, UPS, GM, and more, talking about the future of mobility

Business Insider

Ignition: Transportation, which takes place on October 20 at Noon ET, is a digital live event focused on innovations and challenges in mobility and transport.

The event features speakers from such companies as Waymo, GM, Lyft, Arity, and UPS.

The global pandemic has accelerated innovation in certain areas of transpiration and mobility, while putting stress on other parts of the sector.

Business Insider’s virtual event Ignition: Transportation will convene business leaders, policymakers, technologists and innovators to discuss the future of mobility.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust transportation into uncharted territory. With the world facing the prospect of recession, flights that are empty or grounded, ride-sharing stalled – the very essence of mobility has been compromised. As companies and institutions adapt to remote working and learning, it’s possible that this will flourish and become the new normal, cutting commutes and reliance on transit.

The event will look at the fallout of COVID-19, address how to leverage data for key insights, and examine the exciting emerging technologies and innovations that will shape the future.

This unprecedented time comes with its challenges, but also the opportunity to more quickly shift gears, to innovate and re-imagine the future of transportation.

Topics will include:

Surging demand for contactless interactions – how does that accelerate the need for and development of autonomous vehicles?

Travel behaviour has changed dramatically during COVID-19 – how can we leverage data to better understand these changes?

With fewer cars on the roads and planes in the air, the positive impact on the environment is apparent – will this accelerate demand for electric vehicles and e-mobility infrastructure?

Cities have been forced to function in the most dire situations – will the challenges lead to faster decisions regarding 5G and smart infrastructure?

Daniel Chu, Chief Product Officer, Waymo

Bala Ghanesh, VP Advanced Technology Group, UPS

Gary Hallgren, President, Arity

Meera Joshi, Principal, Sam Schwartz; Former Chair and CEO, New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission

Alisyn Malek, Executive Director, SAFE

Dane Parker, Chief Sustainability Officer, GM

Caroline Samponaro, Head of Micromobility Policy, Lyft

Ignition: Transportation

Date: October 20, 2020

Time: Noon ET, 9:00 am PT

