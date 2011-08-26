IGNITION Tickets: Way Cheaper Than Full Price, But Not For Long

IGNITION: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORS Want to hear directly from leaders at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Hearst, and cutting-edge emerging media companies? We thought so — and we’re thrilled to announce some new speakers to IGNITION, Business Insider’s second-annual conference on the future of media, including:



Adam Bain, CRO, Twitter

Jon Miller, Chief Digital Officer, News Corporation

Deep Nishar, SVP of Products and User Experience, LinkedIn

Josh Kushner, Founder, Thrive Capital

and many more!

If you’re planning to attend, now is the best time to buy your ticket. Our ultra-early-bird discount — more than 50% off full price — is ending soon. Ticket prices jump up next week, on Sept. 1.

What will your ticket buy you? Well, we covered the news that one of Kushner’s portfolio companies, GroupMe, is to be acquired by Skype earlier this week. And on Nov. 30, when IGNITION kicks off at the Time Warner centre in New York City, more breaking news, fresh perspectives, and valuable market knowledge will be revealed and hashed out onstage. But don’t take our word for it. See for yourself. We invite your comments and suggestions. See you at the event!

For more information on IGNITION, including how to register, sponsorship opportunities, a complete speaker list and agenda, please click here.

