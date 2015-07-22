ANNOUNCING: James Murdoch, Carolyn Everson, Jim Cramer and more will speak at IGNITION 2015

We’re thrilled to announce that the new CEO of 21st Century Fox, James Murdoch, will speak at IGNITION, Business Insider’s flagship conference on the future of digital.

Murdoch was recently elevated to run the company along with his brother, Lachlan, who was named executive co-chairman. He has said he believes India is set to be the “single greatest opportunity over the next five to 10 years.” You can hear more about Murdoch’s vision for the future of media if you secure your ticket now.

In addition to Murdoch, we’ve lined up heavy-hitters like TheStreet’s Jim Cramer, Facebook’s Carolyn Everson, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, and others to weigh in on cutting-edge trends and innovations affecting the digital world.

For the sixth year running, we’re gathering 700+ senior executives from the converging worlds of media, technology, and marketing at IGNITION. Some of the brightest minds in their industries will explore the latest thinking in digital business. Will you be among them?

Here’s the speaker lineup so far:

Ben Barokas, Founder & CEO, Sourcepoint

Founder & CEO, Sourcepoint Jeff Bewkes, CEO, Time Warner Cable

CEO, Time Warner Cable Yoni Bloch, Founder & CEO, Interlude

Founder & CEO, Interlude Henry Blodget, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu

CEO, Hulu Pat Keane, President, Sharethrough

President, Sharethrough Jonathan Klein, Co-Founder & Chairman, Getty Images

Co-Founder & Chairman, Getty Images Alexander Klöpping, Founder, Blendle

Founder, Blendle Jim Lanzone, President & CEO, CBS Interactive

President & CEO, CBS Interactive Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets Lowell McAdam, CEO, Verizon

CEO, Verizon Gene Munster, Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray

Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray Stephanie Retblatt, Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants

Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants Kevin Ryan, Chairman & Founder, Gilt

Chairman & Founder, Gilt Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola

CEO, Taboola Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, Roku

Founder & CEO, Roku And many more to come…

IGNITION will take place December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City. Over the next few months we’ll be releasing the names of more speakers and panels, so stay tuned for all the updates.

