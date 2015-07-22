ANNOUNCING: James Murdoch, Carolyn Everson, Jim Cramer and more will speak at IGNITION 2015

We’re thrilled to announce that the new CEO of 21st Century Fox, James Murdoch, will speak at IGNITION, Business Insider’s flagship conference on the future of digital.
Murdoch was recently elevated to run the company along with his brother, Lachlan, who was named executive co-chairman. He has said he believes India is set to be the “single greatest opportunity over the next five to 10 years.” You can hear more about Murdoch’s vision for the future of media if you secure your ticket now.
In addition to Murdoch, we’ve lined up heavy-hitters like TheStreet’s Jim Cramer, Facebook’s Carolyn Everson, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, and others to weigh in on cutting-edge trends and innovations affecting the digital world.
For the sixth year running, we’re gathering 700+ senior executives from the converging worlds of media, technology, and marketing at IGNITION. Some of the brightest minds in their industries will explore the latest thinking in digital business. Will you be among them?
Here’s the speaker lineup so far:
- Ben Barokas, Founder & CEO, Sourcepoint
- Jeff Bewkes, CEO, Time Warner Cable
- Yoni Bloch, Founder & CEO, Interlude
- Henry Blodget, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
- Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu
- Pat Keane, President, Sharethrough
- Jonathan Klein, Co-Founder & Chairman, Getty Images
- Alexander Klöpping, Founder, Blendle
- Jim Lanzone, President & CEO, CBS Interactive
- Mark Mahaney, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets
- Lowell McAdam, CEO, Verizon
- Gene Munster, Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray
- Stephanie Retblatt, Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants
- Kevin Ryan, Chairman & Founder, Gilt
- Adam Singolda, CEO, Taboola
- Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, Roku
- And many more to come…
IGNITION will take place December 8-9 at the Time Warner Center in New York City. Over the next few months we’ll be releasing the names of more speakers and panels, so stay tuned for all the updates.
Follow @BI_Events on Twitter or join the IGNITION group on LinkedIn to find out who will be speaking at IGNITION 2015.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.