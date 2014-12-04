SLIDE DECK: Here's How Facebook Could Become As Big As Google

Could Facebook be as big as Google? At least one analyst thinks so.
This morning at IGNITION, RBC analyst Mark Mahaney gave an excellent presentation on where Facebook’s growth will come from. It’s not ramping as quickly as Google did when it started, but there are massive growth opportunites ahead, such as video ads, Instagram, and Facebook for Work.
Check it out.
Facebook isn't growing as fast as it used to, but it's still going to add more than 100 million monthly active users per year through 2017.
To do that, Facebook will have to continue to convince advertisers that it's an effective way to reach users. Right now, advertisers rank Facebook as the second-most effective ad platform, after Google. Most expect to spend more with Facebook going forward.
And most advertisers don't realise how big Facebook's reach actually is. It goes well beyond the Facebook site.
But those are just Facebook's existing businesses. The size of its audience gives it a lot of other opportunities as well.
What about Google? Facebook is already kind of a search engine. It served more than 1 billion queries per day in the second quarter of this year. Facebook could take what it knows about its users and create really relevant search results.
Facebook could even start to chip away at Amazon by becoming a platform for small online retailers to sell their wares.
