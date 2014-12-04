SLIDE DECK: Here's How Facebook Could Become As Big As Google

Could Facebook be as big as Google? At least one analyst thinks so.

This morning at IGNITION, RBC analyst Mark Mahaney gave an excellent presentation on where Facebook’s growth will come from. It’s not ramping as quickly as Google did when it started, but there are massive growth opportunites ahead, such as video ads, Instagram, and Facebook for Work.

Check it out.

