Here's The Awesome Interview With Nick Denton That You Missed At Ignition

Business Insider just wrapped up its IGNITION conference – a two-day discussion with some of the leading experts in journalism, social media, and advertising, about the future of media.



Above is an interview with Gawker Media founder Nick Denton from Day 1, covering topics from Gawker’s redesign, the benefits and disadvantages of sensationalism, paying for scoops, measuring writers’ contributions, among others.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Anika Anand

