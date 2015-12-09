Watch IGNITION 2015 Live

|9:20am
|
Interview: The Builder
Brian Roberts, CEO, Comcast
|9:45am
|
Panel: Five Million Channels — Video Rules
Ynon Kreiz, CEO, Maker Studios
Shahrzad Rafati, Founder & CEO, BroadbandTV
Kerry Trainor, CEO, Vimeo
|10:40am
|
Demo Derby: Interactive Video
Yoni Bloch, CEO, Interlude
Justin Fuisz, CEO, Fuisz Media
Moderator: Alyson Shontell, Deputy Editor, Business Insider
|10:55am
|
Interview: The Magician
Jonah Peretti, Founder & CEO, BuzzFeed
Interviewer: Nicholas Carlson, Editor-in-Chief, INSIDER
|11:15am
|
Interview: The Globalizer
Hiroshi Mikitani, Founder, Chairman, & CEO, Rakuten
Interviewer: Alyson Shontell, Deputy Editor, Business Insider
|11:35am
|
Presentation: Why Millennials Hate Your Mobile Ads
Jessica Smith, Research Analyst, BI Intelligence
|11:40am
|
Panel: Making Mobile Marketing Work
Michael Donnelly, SVP, MasterCard
Miha Mikek, CEO, Celtra
Lisa Utzschneider, CRO, Yahoo!
Moderator: Pete Spande, CRO, Business Insider
|12:05pm
|
Interview: The Mobilizer
Interviewer: Henry Blodget, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
|1:55pm
|
Presentation: Rise of Streaming Video Services
Cooper Smith,Sr. Research Analyst, BI Intelligence
|2:00pm
|
Conversation: Disrupting Television
Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu
Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, Roku
Interviewer: Dave Morgan, Founder & CEO, Simulmedia
|2:25pm
|
Panel: Into The Stream — Marketing Goes Native
Linda Boff, CMO, GE
Patrick Keane, President, Sharethrough
Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO, Taboola
Philippe von Borries, Cofounder & Co-CEO, Refinery29
Moderator: Jay Yarow, Executive Editor, Business Insider
|2:55pm
|
Interview: Kings of Content
Jim Lanzone, President & CEO, CBS Interactive
Leslie Moonves, President & CEO, CBS Corporation
Interviewer: Brian Stelter, Senior Media Correspondent, CNN
|3:15pm
|
Interview: The Cheerleader
Jason Robins, CEO, DraftKings
Interviewer: Daniel Roberts, Staff Writer, Fortune
|4:05pm
|
Panel: Ad Busters — Teens on Media
|4:35pm
|
Conversation: Up From YouTube
Barry Blumberg, Chief Content Officer, Defy Media
Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla, Cofounders, SMOSH
Interviewer: Julia Boorstin, Senior Media & Entertainment Correspondent, CNBC
|5:00pm
|
Conversation: Hollywood and Silicon Valley
Thomas Tull, CEO, Legendary Entertainment
Interviewer: Julia Boorstin, Senior Media & Entertainment Correspondent, CNBC
|5:25pm
|
Interview: Transformer
Maurice Lévy, Chairman & CEO, Publicis Groupe
Interviewer: Kevin Ryan, Chairman & Founder, Gilt Groupe
