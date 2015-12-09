Watch IGNITION 2015 Live

Sara Silverstein

 

 

9:20am

Interview: The Builder

Brian Roberts, CEO, Comcast
Interviewer: Henry Blodget, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
9:45am

Panel: Five Million Channels — Video Rules

Ynon Kreiz, CEO, Maker Studios

Shahrzad Rafati, Founder & CEO, BroadbandTV

Kerry Trainor, CEO, Vimeo
Moderator: Steve Kovach, Deputy Editor, Tech Insider
 10:40am

Demo Derby: Interactive Video

Yoni Bloch, CEO, Interlude

Justin Fuisz, CEO, Fuisz Media

Moderator: Alyson Shontell, Deputy Editor, Business Insider 
 10:55am

Interview: The Magician

Jonah Peretti, Founder & CEO, BuzzFeed 

Interviewer: Nicholas Carlson, Editor-in-Chief, INSIDER
 11:15am

Interview: The Globalizer

Hiroshi Mikitani, Founder, Chairman, & CEO, Rakuten

Interviewer: Alyson Shontell, Deputy Editor, Business Insider
 11:35am   

Presentation: Why Millennials Hate Your Mobile Ads

Jessica Smith, Research Analyst, BI Intelligence
 11:40am

Panel: Making Mobile Marketing Work

Michael Donnelly, SVP, MasterCard

Miha Mikek, CEO, Celtra

Lisa Utzschneider, CRO, Yahoo!

Moderator: Pete Spande, CRO, Business Insider
 12:05pm

Interview: The Mobilizer
Lowell McAdam, Chairman & CEO, Verizon

Interviewer: Henry Blodget, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
1:55pm

Presentation: Rise of Streaming Video Services

Cooper Smith,Sr. Research Analyst, BI Intelligence
2:00pm

Conversation: Disrupting Television

Mike Hopkins, CEO, Hulu

Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, Roku

Interviewer: Dave Morgan, Founder & CEO, Simulmedia 
2:25pm

Panel: Into The Stream — Marketing Goes Native

Linda Boff, CMO, GE

Patrick Keane, President, Sharethrough

Adam Singolda, Founder & CEO, Taboola

Philippe von Borries, Cofounder & Co-CEO, Refinery29

Moderator: Jay Yarow, Executive Editor, Business Insider
2:55pm

Interview: Kings of Content

Jim Lanzone, President & CEO, CBS Interactive

Leslie Moonves, President & CEO, CBS Corporation

Interviewer: Brian Stelter, Senior Media Correspondent, CNN
3:15pm

Interview: The Cheerleader

Jason Robins, CEO, DraftKings

Interviewer: Daniel Roberts, Staff Writer, Fortune
4:05pm

Panel: Ad Busters — Teens on Media
Eight leading-edge Millennials
Moderator: Stephanie Retblatt, Chief Brainiac, Smarty Pants
4:35pm

Conversation: Up From YouTube

Barry Blumberg, Chief Content Officer, Defy Media

Ian Hecox & Anthony Padilla, Cofounders, SMOSH

Interviewer: Julia Boorstin, Senior Media & Entertainment Correspondent, CNBC
5:00pm

Conversation: Hollywood and Silicon Valley
Jim Breyer, CEO, Breyer Capital

Thomas Tull, CEO, Legendary Entertainment

Interviewer: Julia Boorstin, Senior Media & Entertainment Correspondent, CNBC
5:25pm

Interview: Transformer

Maurice Lévy, Chairman & CEO, Publicis Groupe

Interviewer: Kevin Ryan, Chairman & Founder, Gilt Groupe

