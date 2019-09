Watch IGNITION Live -- Jim Breyer, John Sculley And Mark Cuban Starting At 4:30 PM EST

Day 1 of IGNITION 2014 will be live-streamed from 4:30 pm to 6 pm EST.

Monday, December 1, 2014

4:30pm Welcome To IGNITION 2014: Future Of Digital Henry Blodget, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider 4:35pm Interview: Valley Man Jim Breyer, Founder & CEO, Breyer Capital; Partner, Accel Partners Interviewer: Kevin Ryan, Founder & Chairman, Gilt 4:55pm Interview: Shoot The Moon John Sculley, Former CEO, Apple Interviewer: Steven Levy, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Backchannel 5:25pm Interview: The Maverick Mark Cuban, Chairman, HDNet; Owner, Magnolia Pictures, Dallas Mavericks, Landmark Theatres Interviewer: Henry Blodget, Co-Founder, Editor & CEO, Business Insider

