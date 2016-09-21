IGNITION 2016: This is how 21st Century Fox cultivates young filmmakers

Wikimedia Commons 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch

When it comes to mentoring young film makers, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch is all about taking action. Lights, camera, action, that is.

Murdoch is serving as a mentor to the Ghetto Film School. The school is all about bringing the world of cinematic storytelling to 1,500 high school students in Los Angeles and New York City

21st Century Fox is covering 100% of GFS’s expenses for the next three years.

Murdoch will be able to speak about how his organisation has supported emerging talent at IGNITION 2016, Business Insider’s flagship conference.

“Supporting storytellers is what we do, and aspire to do, every day in our company — so to be able to support new storytellers at the Ghetto Film School just feels right,” Murdoch said.

Supporting GFS is a wonderful way for 21st Century Fox to act as a responsible corporate citizen — not to mention cultivate new voices and talent. That’s why we’re so excited to hear what Murdoch has to say at this year’s IGNITION conference.

Other IGNITION speakers include Thrive Global’s Arianna Huffington, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, and Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner.

IGNITION will take place from December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.