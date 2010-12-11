THE FUTURE OF MEDIA -- In 5 Minutes

Photo: Michael Seto
Last week we had some of the biggest and brightest names in new media take the stage at the Time Warner centre for our first-annual IGNITION: Future of Media conference. If you missed it, no worries. Here’s the 5-minute version…
Gene Munster, the top Apple analyst on Wall Street, says Google's Android will eventually have bigger market share of smartphones and tablets than Apple
Kevin Krim, global head of Bloomberg's Web properties, thinks apps are a fad (it's all about the web)
Juan Lopez-Valcarcel, Director Digital Product and Consumer Tech at Pearson (left) and Business Insider's Dan Frommer.
Michael Lazerow, CEO of Buddy Media and Wenda Harris Millard, president of MediaLink, agree that Facebook will eventually be a bigger business than Google
Olaf Olafsson, EVP of Time Warner tells Dave Morgan, CEO of Simulmedia why he's sceptical about Netflix's business model. (Tough to keep paying for all that content.)
Jack Wakshlag, Chief Research Officer at Turner Networks, says Facebook's audience is actually about the size of PBS's. (This statement almost causes a brawl).
David Poltrack, Chief Research Officer at CBS, says that the web is not killing TV--in fact, it's making people watch MORE TV.
Jonah Peretti, CEO of BuzzFeed, explains why Mormonism is so much more popular than Judaism: Better viral marketing
Nick Denton, CEO of Gawker, says Gawker can do $100 million in revenue eventually. He is also grateful to mainstream media for being so prudish and leaving him all the stories that people rally want to read.
John Borthwick, CEO of Betaworks (left) and Garrett Camp, CEO of StumbleUpon, argue about the future of editors
(From left to right) Brian Bedol (founder of Classic Sports Network), Patrick Keane, and Dave Morgan of Simulmedia.
Linda Gridley, president and CEO of Gridley Company, explains how to sell your business for $1 billion
Chris Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Hunch, leads a table-full of entrepreneurs at a lunchtime seminar
BACKSTAGE: Dan Frommer cranking in the foreground with Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray in the background, Program Director Arden Pennell on the right.
If there's one thing that Jim Bankoff, CEO of SB Nation (far left), Bob Bowman, CEO and president of MLB Advanced Media (centre), ESPN.com CEO John Kosner, and Business Insider's Deputy Editor, Nicholas Carlson, agree on, it's that sports is the best content in the world.
There's John Kosner, SVP and GM Digital Media of ESPN, who says that ESPN's Bill Simmons is worth more than all of SB Nation's bloggers.
Tim O'Shaughnessy, CEO of LivingSocial (left), tells Ben Lerer, CEO of Thrillist, that Google's $6 billion bid for Groupon was low. Ben is not quick to disagree. (Ecommerce--it's now media!)
Brian Sugar, CEO and publisher of Sugar Inc., is moving rapidly into commerce as a second revenue stream for his network of blogs.
Juliana Stock, Founding GM of Gourmet Live at Conde Nast, describes how a once-popular-and-now-dead magazine has been resurrected as an iPad app
Carla Hendra, chairman of global strategy and innovation practice at Ogilvy and Mather, describes a few cool digital ad campaigns that actually worked
Joel Spolsky of Q&A site Stack Overflow tells Arden Pennell of Business Insider how the site got to 10 million uniques in little more than a year (the web's not dead)
It's all about individual brands now: (From left to right) Christopher Balfe, president/COO of Glenn Beck radio show, John Caplan CEO/founder of OpenSky, Peter Kafka of All Things D, and BI's media editor, Glynnis MacNicol.
Ads are now content: (From left to right) Deanna Brown, president of Federated Media, Erin McPherson head of original video at Yahoo, and Tina Sharkey, president of BabyCenter.
Tina Sharkey, CEO of BabyCenter, tells Jeff Jarvis why it's smart for Johnson & Johnson to own a captive media property
Bo Peabody, co-founder and managing partner of Village Ventures, is sticking by his guns: Demand Media is a terrible investment.
Larry Kramer, author of c-scape, former partner at Polaris Ventures, grills Bo and Drew about the content business
Kirk McDonald, president of Time Inc. Digital talks about why context still matters for advertisers.
Tom Phillips, president and CEO of Media6Degrees, says context doesn't matter--it's all about the audience
Pete Stein, president of Razorfish, tells Jim Spanfeller, founder of Spanfeller Media Group, that there's still a role for premium advertisers
