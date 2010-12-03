Here's The Truth About The Future Of The Media Industry

We’re putting on a big conference on the future of media in New York City today (IGNITION).



To set the stage, Jay Yarow and I put together some slides on the reality of today’s media industry.

The main message: The future’s already here.

The total market value of “new media” companies is now equal to the total value of “old media” companies.

And as the media industry continues its collision with mobile, location, social, and ecommerce, there’s not much mystery about where that value’s going in the future.

