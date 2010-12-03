Here's The Truth About The Future Of The Media Industry

We’re putting on a big conference on the future of media in New York City today (IGNITION).
To set the stage, Jay Yarow and I put together some slides on the reality of today’s media industry.
The main message: The future’s already here.
The total market value of “new media” companies is now equal to the total value of “old media” companies.
And as the media industry continues its collision with mobile, location, social, and ecommerce, there’s not much mystery about where that value’s going in the future.
Mobile growth is mind-boggling: As Mary Meeker observed, 120 million iTouches, iPhones, and iPads have been sold in the first few years...
Meanwhile, Groupon has invented a whole new media business--ecommerce--and it's one of the fastest growing companies in history
Chris Anderson of Wired thinks apps are a whole new medium. If so, lots of web-based folks are screwed...
All of which gives us a lot to talk about at the conference. If you're not there, though, you should check out Mary Meeker's awesome presentation on the future of the Internet...
