WATCH IGNITION: Future of Digital -- Day Two

Welcome to the IGNITION 2016 Livestream – Business Insider’s flagship annual conference in New York City.
Watch here starting at 9am ET:
EMBED COMING SOON
Here’s the lineup of speakers for Tuesday, December 6th.
|9:00am
|
Presentation: The Future of Digital
Henry Blodget, Global Editor-in-Chief & CEO, Business Insider
|
9:20am
|
Interview: Deliverer
Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube
Interviewer: Alyson Shontell, Editor-in-Chief, US, Business Insider
|
9:45am
|
Interview: The Magician
Jeff Bewkes, Chairman & CEO, Time Warner Inc.
Interviewer: Henry Blodget, Global Editor-in-Chief & CEO, Business Insider
|
10:10am
|
Conversation: Dancing to The Music
Erik Huggers, CEO & President, Vevo
Interviewer: Nicholas Carlson, Editor-in-Chief, INSIDER
|11:00am
|
Presentation: Virtual Disruption — It’s Real
Jessica Smith, Research Analyst, BI Intelligence
|
11:05am
|
Interview: The New Fox
James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox
Interviewer: Henry Blodget, Global Editor-in-Chief & CEO, Business Insider
|
11:35am
|
Interview: Networker
Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco
Interviewer: Matt Rosoff, West Coast Bureau Chief, Business Insider
|
12:00pm
|
Interview: Mobilizer
Randall L. Stephenson, Chairman & CEO, AT&T
Interviewer: Henry Blodget, Global Editor-in-Chief & CEO, Business Insider
|2:15pm
|
Presentation: Marketing to People, not Proxies
Eric Porres, CMO, Sailthru
|
2:25pm
|
Panel: Ads That Don’t Suck
Sloan Gaon, CEO, PulsePoint
Patrick Keane, President, Sharethrough
Brian Lesser, CEO, North America, GroupM
Mihael Mikek, Founder & CEO, Celtra
Moderator: Pete Spande, CRO, Business Insider
|
2:55pm
|
Panel: Get Out!
Dan Levi, CMO, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas
Duncan McCall, CEO, PlaceIQ
Moderator: Lara O’Reilly, Senior Editor, Business Insider
|
4:00pm
|
Conversation: Game On —
eSports Grow Up
Kevin Lin, COO, Twitch
Peter Moore, Chief Competition Officer, EA
Interviewer: Steve Kovach, Sr.
Correspondent, Business Insider
|4:25pm
|
Interview: Connector
Nathan Blecharczyk, CTO, Airbnb
Interviewer: Alyson Shontell,
Editor-in-Chief, US, Business Insider
|4:50pm
|
Conversation: How We Work
Miguel McKelvey, Cofounder & CCO,
WeWork
Adam Neumann, Cofounder & CEO,
WeWork
Interviewer: Nicholas Carlson,
Editor-in-Chief, INSIDER
|5:20pm
|
Conversation: The Incubators
Barry Diller, Chairman & Sr. Executive, IAC & Expedia Inc.
Joey Levin, CEO, IAC
Interviewer: Julia Boorstin, Sr. Media & Entertainment Correspondent, CNBC
|
6:00pm
|
Interview: Hyperloop & The Age of The Moonshot
Shervin Pishevar, Co-Founder & Managing Director; Founder & Executive Chairman, Sherpa Capital; Hyperloop One
Interviewer: Cadie Thompson, Sr. Editor, Business Insider
Business Insider’s flagship annual conference
NOW WATCH: Here’s why Boeing 747s have a giant hump in the front
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.