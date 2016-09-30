IGNITION 2016: Barry Diller and Joey Levin to reveal why Expedia and IAC are flying high

Michael Seto/Business Insider Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia, will be at IGNITION 2016.

IAC stock price has zoomed up over the past quarter as it prepares to publicly list its platform Trivago, which is expected to be valued at over $1 billion.

We’re thrilled that Joey Levin, CEO of IAC, and Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia, will be speaking together at Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION 2016, this December.

IGNITION will provide attendees with a glimpse into the future of technology and digital media. Grab your tickets now to hear speakers like AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, and Tencent Senior Executive Vice President SY Lau.

Don’t miss your chance to attend — sign up today before tickets sell out!





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.