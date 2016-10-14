Special IGNITION offer: 2 great events for the price of 1 -- limited time only!

Michael Seto Business Insider’s global editor-in-chief and CEO, Henry Blodget, at IGNITION 2015.

Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION: Future of Digital, is just a few short months away. We’ve lined up an incredible list of speakers including founders of hot startups suck as WeWork, Airbnb, x.ai, Twitch, and Bleacher Report, and CEOs from major corporations like WPP, 21st Century Fox, AOL, Cisco, Axel Springer SE, Time Warner, and AT&T.

Interested in hearing what Arianna Huffington is planning for her new company, Thrive Global? Want to learn from YouTube’s chief product officer, Neil Mohan, about how the video-sharing site dominated the most recent presidential debate with 124 million views? Curious to what changes George Kliavkoff has in store for Jaunt as the new CEO and president?

IGNITION on December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

eMarketer Attention! 2016, taking place on October 25 in New York City, is an investigation of the core challenge facing marketers today — the fragmented attention of today’s consumer. In a daylong event, thought leaders, marketing innovators, artists, scientists, and even philosophers will get you thinking differently about the media landscape and how consumers navigate it, all accompanied by eMarketer’s trademark focus on data.

