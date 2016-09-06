LAST CHANCE: IGNITION extra-early-bird ticket rates expire tomorrow!

Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION, is in its seventh year running, bringing you conversations with the best and brightest minds in digital.

This year we’ve lined up an amazing list of speakers that includes executives of hot startups like WeWork, AirBnb, Twitch, EA, and Bleacher Report, as well as CEOs from major corporations like WPP, 21st Century Fox, Time Warner, and AT&T.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from some of the greatest innovators in digital, including:

Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO, WPP

SY Lau, Sr. EVP; President, Tencent; Online Media Group

James Murdoch, CEO, 21st Century Fox

Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Peter Moore, chief competition officer, EA

Kevin Lin, COO, Twitch

Randall L. Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T

Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO, Time Warner Inc.

Julia Boorstin, senior media and entertainment correspondent, CNBC

Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO, Airbnb

Barry Diller, chairman and senior executive, IAC and Expedia Inc.

David Kenny, general manager, IBM Watson

Ann Lewnes, EVP and CMO, Adobe

Miguel McKelvey, cofounder and CCO, WeWork

Adam Neumann, cofounder and CEO, WeWork

Raja Rajamannar, Global CMO, MasterCard

Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco

Dave Finocchio, founder and CEO, Bleacher Report

Andrew Bosworth, VP of engineering, Facebook

and more!

