IGNITION CONFERENCE: Please Help Me Interview Hulu CEO Jason Kilar

We’ve got a great lineup of speakers at our IGNITION: Future Of Media conference next week.



For starters:

* Jason Kilar, CEO of Hulu

* Nick Denton, CEO of Gawker Media

* Jon Miller, Chief Digital Officer, News Corp.

* Steve Case, CEO of Revolution, former Chairman AOL-Time Warner

* Eric Hippeau, CEO of Huffington Post

* Todd Larsen, President of Dow Jones

* Andrew Ross Sorkin, Editor and Founder of The New York Times’ DealBook

* Kevin Ryan, CEO, Gilt Groupe

* Arianna Huffington, founder, Huffington Post

* Gene Munster, Senior Analyst and Managing Director, Piper Jaffray

(Full agenda here >)

The first to take the stage on Thursday morning will be Jason Kilar, CEO of Hulu, who has done an amazing job building the country’s leading premium video site over the past three years. Hulu now has more than $200 million in revenue, and it’s profitable. And it’s planning to go public before long.

I’ve got a boatload of questions for Jason, including:

* How will you compete with Netflix, which is now a $10 billion company?

* How do you handle the enormous (and increasing?) conflicts with your partners/owners?

* How will you fight off YouTube as it tries to reclaim the territory you stole?



* How will you maintain your semi-exclusive content when Netflix and YouTube become increasingly willing to pay huge money for it?

Those aren’t the only key questions for Hulu and Jason, though, so I’d love to hear what’s on your mind. Please weigh in with questions for Jason and the rest of our speakers in the comments below.

And if you haven’t bought your tickets for IGNITION yet, you can still grab them here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.