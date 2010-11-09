Welcome To The Future Of Media: IGNITION Agenda

IGNITION: SPEAKERS [AGENDA [VENUE [TICKETS [PRESS [SPONSORS

Thursday, December 2, 2010[Note: Looking for IGNITION 2011? Click here.]

8:30am

Opening Remarks

8:40am

OPENING ONE-ON-ONE: The New TV

Jason Kilar, CEO, Hulu

Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

9:00am

Welcome to the Golden Age of News

Why Everything You Hear About the Death of Journalism is Wrong

Eric Hippeau, CEO, Huffington Post

Todd Larsen, President, Dow Jones

MODERATOR: Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

9:25am

iPad + iPhone = iProfit: Will Apple Rule The Media World?

Does the future promise one gatekeeper to rule them all — or a diverse market? How big will tablets get? Will “open” Android eventually make Apple’s platform a niche? Can content companies maintain their relationships with their customers–or do those now belong to Apple? Wall Street’s top Apple analyst reveals all…

Gene Munster, Analyst, Piper Jaffray

9:35am

THE iPAD: Does It Really Change Everything?

Has the iPad launched a whole new medium that changes how content is made and distributed–and, in so doing, saved print publishers from extinction? Will the iPad really have better-monetizing ads, with its bigger graphics and greater interactivity integration? Or is it just a big web browser?

Sarah Chubb, President, Condé Nast Digital

Kevin Krim, Global Head, Web Properties, Bloomberg

Juan Lopez-Valcarcel, Director Digital Product and Consumer Tech, Pearson

MODERATOR: Dan Frommer, Senior Staff Writer, SAI, Business Insider

10:05am

COFFEE BREAK

10:20am

Facebook as a Media Platform—How Big Can It Be?

Facebook has come from nowhere to become the largest web site in the world. The company has replaced “portals” and now Google as the “start page” for some 500 million people worldwide. Will Facebook now convert all this attention into advertising spending? Are “content companies” screwed? How big can Facebook’s advertising business get, anyway?

Wenda Harris Millard, President, MediaLink LLC

Michael Lazerow, CEO, Buddy Media

MODERATOR: David Kirkpatrick, Tech journalist and author, The Facebook Effect

10:45am

TV EVERYWHERE: Yes, But When? And Who?

As TV moves online, and hardware-software deals set makers and Silicon Valley giants such as Google’s new TV push become more common, what’s the savvy strategy for premium content owners?

Avner Ronen, CEO, Boxee

Jim Lanzone, CEO, Clicker

Brian Bedol, Founder, Bedrocket Media Ventures and Classic Sports Network

MODERATOR: Dan Frommer, Senior Staff Writer, Business Insider

11:05am

THE NEW TV: Network Research Chiefs Weigh in on The New TV

Digital “disruptors” have been predicting the death of the traditional TV business for decades. And yet, year after year, the content producers, networks, and distributors continue to coin money. What’s changing? How do Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and “TV Everywhere” affect Big TV’s strategy?

Jack Wakshlag, Chief Research Officer, Turner

David Poltrack, Chief Research Officer, CBS

MODERATOR: Dave Morgan, CEO, Simulmedia

11:25am

ONE-ON-ONE: The Digital Living Room Is Finally Here — Here’s Who’s Winning

The changing economics of TV and video games, as well as Apple TV, Netflix, Google TV, and video on demand.

Dave Morgan, CEO, Simulmedia

Olaf Olafsson, EVP, Time Warner

11:50am

QUICK BIT: How to Make Your Content Go Insanely Viral

Jonah Peretti, CEO, Buzzfeed 12:00pm

LUNCH12:15pm-1:15pm

LUNCH SEMINAR #1: (Tower East)

How to Build a $1 Billion Content Business in Three Years or Less

Advice for buyers and sellers. Linda will review content deals over the past five years and present case studies on interesting deals. She will also review major issues that content companies face today with advice for buyers, sellers, and investors. Limited to first 60.

Linda Gridley, President and CEO, Gridley & Company LLC

LUNCH SEMINAR #2: (Tower West)

Data Mania: When everyone is a data provider, what data is valuable for publishers and effective for advertisers?

Does audience data give publishers an advantage in the marketplace — and how to leverage it if so. Limited to first 60.

Todd Teresi, CRO, Quantcast

LUNCH SEMINAR #3: (City Room)

If You Build It, Will They Come? Product Brainstorm with Chris Dixon

An informal conversation with one of NYC’s brilliant creators. Leave your pitch at home. Instead, bring early-stage product ideas to discuss and brainstorm. Limited to first 25.

Chris Dixon, Co-founder and CEO, Hunch

1:15pm

THE NEW MOGULS: Is Gawker Media the Future Of Media?

Nick Denton, Founder, Gawker Media

Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

1:40pm

THE NEW EDITORIAL: Who Do You Want Telling You What to Read? Friends, Algorithms, or…Editors?

The Web has evolved from portals, to search, to social sharing, and back. What’s the value of unexpected discovery in a friend’s Twitter feed, vs. finding exactly what you want on Google? How much curation do consumers want around their content?

John Borthwick, CEO, Betaworks

Garrett Camp, CEO, StumbleUpon

Patrick Keane, Former CEO, Associated Content

Mark Josephson, CEO, Outside.in

MODERATOR: Rachel Sklar, Editor-at-Large, Mediaite

2:10pm

THE BEST CONTENT IN THE WORLD: Sports

Sporting events create unique, real-time content with die-hard loyal fans and completely un-replaceable stars—a combination most producers only dream about. How are sports execs maximizing their return?

Jim Bankoff, CEO, SB Nation

John Kosner, SVP and GM Digital Media, ESPN

Bob Bowman, CEO and President, MLB Advanced Media

MODERATOR: Nicholas Carlson, Deputy Editor, Business Insider

2:40pm

COFFEE BREAK



2:55pm

WELCOME TO THE NEW ECOMMERCE: It’s Media!

Ben Lerer, CEO, Thrillist

Tim O’Shaughnessy, CEO, LivingSocial

Brian Sugar, CEO & Publisher, Sugar Inc.

MODERATOR: Julie Hansen, COO and Publisher, Business Insider

3:25pm

QUICK BIT: How Games and the iPad Brought Gourmet Back to Life

How did a much-loved but defunct content brand come roaring back to life this fall? By making content behave like a casual game and taking advantage of the iPad. How’d they do it? What are they finding out about consumers?

Juliana Stock, Founding GM, Gourmet Live at Conde Nast

3:35pm

THE NEW DAYTIME TV: Farmville and Other Casual Games

Housewives are spending more time on online games than soap operas. What are the implications for content owners? How can gaming and virtual goods become part of the revenue structure in content creation and distribution?

Mitch Davis, CEO, Live Gamer

Rajat Paharia, Chief Product Officer, Bunchball

Keith Smith, Co-founder and CEO, BigDoor Media

MODERATOR: Nicholas Carlson, Deputy Editor, Business Insider

3:55pm

QUICK BIT: Check-in Demo

Seth Sternberg, CEO, Meebo 4:05pm

CHECK-INS AND AUGMENTED REALITY: This Really Is “New Media”

George Bell, President and CEO, JumpTap

Naveen Selvadurai, Co-founder, Foursquare

MODERATOR: Dan Frommer, Senior Staff Writer, Business Insider 4:30pm

KEYNOTE: Arianna Huffington, Co-founder & Editor, Huffington Post

INTERVIEWER: Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider 5pm

COCKTAIL RECEPTION (Hudson Crossing)

Friday, December 3, 2010 8:30am

Opening Remarks

8:35am

ONE-ON-ONE: What We Learned From The Last Future Of Media

Steve Case, Founder, Revolution, former CEO AOL, former Chairman AOL Time Warner

Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

9:00am

The Power of Individual Brands

How do you build successful media companies around a single personality? How do you monetise influence?

Christopher Balfe, President & COO, Mercury Radio Arts, (The Glenn Beck Program)

Peter Kafka, Editor, MediaMemo, AllThingsD

John Caplan, CEO and Founder, OpenSky

MODERATOR: Glynnis MacNicol, Editor, The Wire, Business Insider

9:25am

Is the Web Really Dead?

Will app-based consumption replace browsing, SEO, etc? What does this mean for content producers?

Scott Dadich, Executive Director, Digital Magazine Development, Conde Nast

Joel Spolsky, Co-creator stackoverflow.com

Gavin Kim, Vice President, Samsung Mobile

MODERATOR: Arden Pennell, Program Director, Business Insider

9:55am

QUICK BIT: Sorry, Internet, TV Ads Are Wildly Underpriced

Dave Morgan, CEO, Simulmedia 10:10am

COFFEE BREAK

10:30am

ONE-ON-ONE: News Corp.

Jon Miller, Chairman & CEO, Digital Media Group, News Corporation

Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

10:55am

DEALBOOK AND THE NEW NEW YORK TIMES

A conversation with bestselling author and New York Times entrepreneur Andrew Ross Sorkin on the future of the world’s most important newspaper

Andrew Ross Sorkin, Editor, Dealbook; Chief M&A Reporter, New York Times

Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

11:20am

THE NEW ADVERTISING: Content

The line between advertisement and media has faded. Some savvy brands are allowing web users to act as reader, creator and consumer all in one — how do they do it? Other brands are producing their own content, or “sponsoring” original content that is helpful to them. Is this a massive conflict of interest? Or is it a saviour for publishers and advertisers who are trying to move beyond the banner? How big will “sponsored content” get?

Deanna Brown, President & COO, Federated Media

Tina Sharkey, International President & Chairman, BabyCenter LLC

Erin McPherson, Head of Originals and Video Programming, Yahoo!

MODERATOR: Jeff Jarvis, Author and Professor, City University of New York

11:50am

FREE MONEY: How Publishers Can Cash in on Content They’ve Already Created

Your archives are a pile of gold.

Julie Schoenfeld, CEO, PerfectMarket12:00pm

LUNCH

1:05pm

QUICK BIT: How to Make Ads that Make Money. No, Really!

Scott Kurnit, Founder, AdKeeper

1:15pm

CONTENT vs AUDIENCE: What Actually Matters for Advertisers?

Where will brands spend their budget: on ad-tech companies who promise the right demographics, or content creators who promise the best quality (and demographics)?

Pete Stein, President, Razorfish

Tom Phillips, President & CEO, Media6Degrees

Kirk McDonald, President, Time Inc. Digital

MODERATOR: Jim Spanfeller, Founder, Spanfeller Media Group

1:45pm

New Online Ads That Actually Work!

Ian Schafer, CEO, Deep Focus

Carla Hendra, Chairman of Global Strategy and Innovation Practice, Ogilvy and Mather Worldwide2:00pm

THE FUTURE: 3 Investors Reveal The Hottest Media Startups They’ve Ever Seen

Drew Lipsher, Principal, Greycroft Partners

David Pakman, Partner, Venrock

Bo Peabody, Co-founder and Managing General Partner, Village Ventures

MODERATOR: Larry Kramer, Author, C-Scape; former partner, Polaris Ventures

2:30pm

CLOSING FIRESIDE: Gilt Groupe CEO Kevin Ryan:

Online Commerce Is Better Than Advertising

Gilt Groupe’s “private sales” have made it one of the fastest-growing companies in history. And now, CEO Kevin Ryan says, it is emerging as an amazing new form of advertising.

Kevin Ryan, Founder and CEO, Gilt Groupe

Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

3:00pm: CONFERENCE ENDS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.