Welcome To The Future Of Media: IGNITION Agenda

Thursday, December 2, 2010[Note: Looking for IGNITION 2011? Click here.]
8:30am
Opening Remarks
8:40am
OPENING ONE-ON-ONE: The New TV
Jason Kilar, CEO, Hulu
Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
9:00am
Welcome to the Golden Age of News
Why Everything You Hear About the Death of Journalism is Wrong
Eric Hippeau, CEO, Huffington Post
Todd Larsen, President, Dow Jones
MODERATOR: Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
9:25am
iPad + iPhone = iProfit: Will Apple Rule The Media World?
Does the future promise one gatekeeper to rule them all — or a diverse market? How big will tablets get? Will “open” Android eventually make Apple’s platform a niche? Can content companies maintain their relationships with their customers–or do those now belong to Apple? Wall Street’s top Apple analyst reveals all…
Gene Munster, Analyst, Piper Jaffray
9:35am
THE iPAD: Does It Really Change Everything?
Has the iPad launched a whole new medium that changes how content is made and distributed–and, in so doing, saved print publishers from extinction? Will the iPad really have better-monetizing ads, with its bigger graphics and greater interactivity integration? Or is it just a big web browser?
Sarah Chubb, President, Condé Nast Digital
Kevin Krim, Global Head, Web Properties, Bloomberg
Juan Lopez-Valcarcel, Director Digital Product and Consumer Tech, Pearson
MODERATOR: Dan Frommer, Senior Staff Writer, SAI, Business Insider
10:05am
COFFEE BREAK
10:20am
Facebook as a Media Platform—How Big Can It Be?
Facebook has come from nowhere to become the largest web site in the world. The company has replaced “portals” and now Google as the “start page” for some 500 million people worldwide. Will Facebook now convert all this attention into advertising spending? Are “content companies” screwed? How big can Facebook’s advertising business get, anyway?
Wenda Harris Millard, President, MediaLink LLC
Michael Lazerow, CEO, Buddy Media
MODERATOR: David Kirkpatrick, Tech journalist and author, The Facebook Effect
10:45am
TV EVERYWHERE: Yes, But When? And Who?
As TV moves online, and hardware-software deals set makers and Silicon Valley giants such as Google’s new TV push become more common, what’s the savvy strategy for premium content owners?
Avner Ronen, CEO, Boxee
Jim Lanzone, CEO, Clicker
Brian Bedol, Founder, Bedrocket Media Ventures and Classic Sports Network
MODERATOR: Dan Frommer, Senior Staff Writer, Business Insider
11:05am
THE NEW TV: Network Research Chiefs Weigh in on The New TV
Digital “disruptors” have been predicting the death of the traditional TV business for decades. And yet, year after year, the content producers, networks, and distributors continue to coin money. What’s changing? How do Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and “TV Everywhere” affect Big TV’s strategy?
Jack Wakshlag, Chief Research Officer, Turner
David Poltrack, Chief Research Officer, CBS
MODERATOR: Dave Morgan, CEO, Simulmedia
11:25am
ONE-ON-ONE: The Digital Living Room Is Finally Here — Here’s Who’s Winning
The changing economics of TV and video games, as well as Apple TV, Netflix, Google TV, and video on demand.
Dave Morgan, CEO, Simulmedia
Olaf Olafsson, EVP, Time Warner
11:50am
QUICK BIT: How to Make Your Content Go Insanely Viral
Jonah Peretti, CEO, Buzzfeed 12:00pm
LUNCH12:15pm-1:15pm
LUNCH SEMINAR #1: (Tower East)
How to Build a $1 Billion Content Business in Three Years or Less
Advice for buyers and sellers. Linda will review content deals over the past five years and present case studies on interesting deals. She will also review major issues that content companies face today with advice for buyers, sellers, and investors. Limited to first 60.
Linda Gridley, President and CEO, Gridley & Company LLC
LUNCH SEMINAR #2: (Tower West)
Data Mania: When everyone is a data provider, what data is valuable for publishers and effective for advertisers?
Does audience data give publishers an advantage in the marketplace — and how to leverage it if so. Limited to first 60.
Todd Teresi, CRO, Quantcast
LUNCH SEMINAR #3: (City Room)
If You Build It, Will They Come? Product Brainstorm with Chris Dixon
An informal conversation with one of NYC’s brilliant creators. Leave your pitch at home. Instead, bring early-stage product ideas to discuss and brainstorm. Limited to first 25.
Chris Dixon, Co-founder and CEO, Hunch
1:15pm
THE NEW MOGULS: Is Gawker Media the Future Of Media?
Nick Denton, Founder, Gawker Media
Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
1:40pm
THE NEW EDITORIAL: Who Do You Want Telling You What to Read? Friends, Algorithms, or…Editors?
The Web has evolved from portals, to search, to social sharing, and back. What’s the value of unexpected discovery in a friend’s Twitter feed, vs. finding exactly what you want on Google? How much curation do consumers want around their content?
John Borthwick, CEO, Betaworks
Garrett Camp, CEO, StumbleUpon
Patrick Keane, Former CEO, Associated Content
Mark Josephson, CEO, Outside.in
MODERATOR: Rachel Sklar, Editor-at-Large, Mediaite
2:10pm
THE BEST CONTENT IN THE WORLD: Sports
Sporting events create unique, real-time content with die-hard loyal fans and completely un-replaceable stars—a combination most producers only dream about. How are sports execs maximizing their return?
Jim Bankoff, CEO, SB Nation
John Kosner, SVP and GM Digital Media, ESPN
Bob Bowman, CEO and President, MLB Advanced Media
MODERATOR: Nicholas Carlson, Deputy Editor, Business Insider
2:40pm
COFFEE BREAK
2:55pm
WELCOME TO THE NEW ECOMMERCE: It’s Media!
Ben Lerer, CEO, Thrillist
Tim O’Shaughnessy, CEO, LivingSocial
Brian Sugar, CEO & Publisher, Sugar Inc.
MODERATOR: Julie Hansen, COO and Publisher, Business Insider
3:25pm
QUICK BIT: How Games and the iPad Brought Gourmet Back to Life
How did a much-loved but defunct content brand come roaring back to life this fall? By making content behave like a casual game and taking advantage of the iPad. How’d they do it? What are they finding out about consumers?
Juliana Stock, Founding GM, Gourmet Live at Conde Nast
3:35pm
THE NEW DAYTIME TV: Farmville and Other Casual Games
Housewives are spending more time on online games than soap operas. What are the implications for content owners? How can gaming and virtual goods become part of the revenue structure in content creation and distribution?
Mitch Davis, CEO, Live Gamer
Rajat Paharia, Chief Product Officer, Bunchball
Keith Smith, Co-founder and CEO, BigDoor Media
MODERATOR: Nicholas Carlson, Deputy Editor, Business Insider
3:55pm
QUICK BIT: Check-in Demo
Seth Sternberg, CEO, Meebo 4:05pm
CHECK-INS AND AUGMENTED REALITY: This Really Is “New Media”
George Bell, President and CEO, JumpTap
Naveen Selvadurai, Co-founder, Foursquare
MODERATOR: Dan Frommer, Senior Staff Writer, Business Insider 4:30pm
KEYNOTE: Arianna Huffington, Co-founder & Editor, Huffington Post
INTERVIEWER: Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider 5pm
COCKTAIL RECEPTION (Hudson Crossing)
Friday, December 3, 2010 8:30am
Opening Remarks
8:35am
ONE-ON-ONE: What We Learned From The Last Future Of Media
Steve Case, Founder, Revolution, former CEO AOL, former Chairman AOL Time Warner
Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
9:00am
The Power of Individual Brands
How do you build successful media companies around a single personality? How do you monetise influence?
Christopher Balfe, President & COO, Mercury Radio Arts, (The Glenn Beck Program)
Peter Kafka, Editor, MediaMemo, AllThingsD
John Caplan, CEO and Founder, OpenSky
MODERATOR: Glynnis MacNicol, Editor, The Wire, Business Insider
9:25am
Is the Web Really Dead?
Will app-based consumption replace browsing, SEO, etc? What does this mean for content producers?
Scott Dadich, Executive Director, Digital Magazine Development, Conde Nast
Joel Spolsky, Co-creator stackoverflow.com
Gavin Kim, Vice President, Samsung Mobile
MODERATOR: Arden Pennell, Program Director, Business Insider
9:55am
QUICK BIT: Sorry, Internet, TV Ads Are Wildly Underpriced
Dave Morgan, CEO, Simulmedia 10:10am
COFFEE BREAK
10:30am
ONE-ON-ONE: News Corp.
Jon Miller, Chairman & CEO, Digital Media Group, News Corporation
Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
10:55am
DEALBOOK AND THE NEW NEW YORK TIMES
A conversation with bestselling author and New York Times entrepreneur Andrew Ross Sorkin on the future of the world’s most important newspaper
Andrew Ross Sorkin, Editor, Dealbook; Chief M&A Reporter, New York Times
Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
11:20am
THE NEW ADVERTISING: Content
The line between advertisement and media has faded. Some savvy brands are allowing web users to act as reader, creator and consumer all in one — how do they do it? Other brands are producing their own content, or “sponsoring” original content that is helpful to them. Is this a massive conflict of interest? Or is it a saviour for publishers and advertisers who are trying to move beyond the banner? How big will “sponsored content” get?
Deanna Brown, President & COO, Federated Media
Tina Sharkey, International President & Chairman, BabyCenter LLC
Erin McPherson, Head of Originals and Video Programming, Yahoo!
MODERATOR: Jeff Jarvis, Author and Professor, City University of New York
11:50am
FREE MONEY: How Publishers Can Cash in on Content They’ve Already Created
Your archives are a pile of gold.
Julie Schoenfeld, CEO, PerfectMarket12:00pm
LUNCH
1:05pm
QUICK BIT: How to Make Ads that Make Money. No, Really!
Scott Kurnit, Founder, AdKeeper
1:15pm
CONTENT vs AUDIENCE: What Actually Matters for Advertisers?
Where will brands spend their budget: on ad-tech companies who promise the right demographics, or content creators who promise the best quality (and demographics)?
Pete Stein, President, Razorfish
Tom Phillips, President & CEO, Media6Degrees
Kirk McDonald, President, Time Inc. Digital
MODERATOR: Jim Spanfeller, Founder, Spanfeller Media Group
1:45pm
New Online Ads That Actually Work!
Ian Schafer, CEO, Deep Focus
Carla Hendra, Chairman of Global Strategy and Innovation Practice, Ogilvy and Mather Worldwide2:00pm
THE FUTURE: 3 Investors Reveal The Hottest Media Startups They’ve Ever Seen
Drew Lipsher, Principal, Greycroft Partners
David Pakman, Partner, Venrock
Bo Peabody, Co-founder and Managing General Partner, Village Ventures
MODERATOR: Larry Kramer, Author, C-Scape; former partner, Polaris Ventures
2:30pm
CLOSING FIRESIDE: Gilt Groupe CEO Kevin Ryan:
Online Commerce Is Better Than Advertising
Gilt Groupe’s “private sales” have made it one of the fastest-growing companies in history. And now, CEO Kevin Ryan says, it is emerging as an amazing new form of advertising.
Kevin Ryan, Founder and CEO, Gilt Groupe
Henry Blodget, Co-founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
3:00pm: CONFERENCE ENDS
