Ignition: What Actually Matters To Advertisers?

Where will brands spend their budget: on ad-tech companies who promise the right demographics, or content creators who promise the best quality (and demographics)?
Moderator: Jim Spanfeller, Founder, Spanfeller Media Group
Panelists:
- Pete Stein, President of Razorfish
- Tom Phillips, President & CEO of Media6Degrees
- Kirk McDonald, President of Time Inc. Digital
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Anika Anand
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.