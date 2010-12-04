US

Ignition: What Actually Matters To Advertisers?

Kamelia Angelova

Where will brands spend their budget: on ad-tech companies who promise the right demographics, or content creators who promise the best quality (and demographics)?

Moderator: Jim Spanfeller, Founder, Spanfeller Media Group
Panelists:

  • Pete Stein, President of Razorfish
  • Tom Phillips, President & CEO of Media6Degrees
  • Kirk McDonald, President of Time Inc. Digital

 Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Anika Anand

