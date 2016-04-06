IGNITION 2016: Virtual reality is here

When Facebook acquired Oculus Rift in 2014, Mark Zuckerberg said:

“Virtual reality was once the dream of science fiction. But the internet was also once a dream, and so were computers and smartphones. The future is coming and we have a chance to build it together.”

Oculus was released last week. This week, HTC is releasing its Vive VR. PlayStation VR will ship this fall. And there are many more on their heels.

VR promises to change a person’s reality.

Business Insider’s Steven Tweedie says: “It’s a powerful thing, the ability to seemingly leave your body behind and climb into a game world or film where you find yourself experiencing a new form of storytelling.”

With all this change, companies will need to rethink their positioning in the market and what they have to do to stay ahead. Learn more as we explore this trend at Business Insider’s flagship conference in December, IGNITION: Future of Digital.

Topics will include:

Up From URLs: Publishing Everywhere

VR vs. AR: The Battle Is Here

Vertigo: Learning From Platforms

Follow the Eyeballs: TV Unbundles

Game of Phones: Mobile’s Everywhere

Life After Advertising

Messaging Is the Medium

Get Real: VR, AR, and the Pursuit of Ultimate Media

GAFA: War of the Worlds

Video: Saturation, Anyone?

Get Smarter: Intelligence on Demand

The agenda includes high-level interviews and discussions as well as breaks to network and caffeinate, extended lunches and breakfasts, sponsored workshops, and, of course, cocktail receptions!

Don’t delay! Extra-early-bird tickets are available here — they will save you $1,500.

Stay in the know by following @BI_Events on Twitter and liking it on Facebook.

If you’re interested in joining the IGNITION community by supporting the event as a sponsor, contact [email protected] For programming suggestions, please submit here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.