IGNITION 2016 tickets are on sale now!

Michael Seto Photography Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos at IGNITION.

Digital technology is always changing. The iPhone came out nine years ago, and Snapchat is less than five years old. Most people couldn’t imagine a world without them.

What must-haves will come out in the next five years? The well-informed and well-prepared are the ones who are going to succeed.

As Jim Cramer says, “You do the homework — and you show up!” We want to make doing your homework easy and fun.

Since 2010, Business Insider’s flagship conference, IGNITION: Future of Digital, has brought together the best and the brightest minds in media and technology to share what they see on the horizon.

Kicking off the event is Henry Blodget, who will present on the future of digital media. And he should know. Blodget is cofounder, CEO, and editor-in-chief of Business Insider, whose global portfolio, including Tech Insider, just reached 100 million monthly unique users.

This December 5-7, join more than 750 senior executives from technology, media, finance, and more at the Time Warner Center in New York City to discuss the innovation that matters.

IGNITION has a history of attracting top speakers, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Jeff Immelt, Jim Cramer, Maurice Levy, Barry Diller, Mark Cuban, Travis Kalanick, David Karp, Sheryl Sandberg, Fred Wilson, Brendan Iribe, Shane Smith, Arianna Huffington, and many more — along with founders of emerging startups who will discuss and demo disruptive technologies.

